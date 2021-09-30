Is Gear4music (Holdings) (LON:G4M) Using Too Much Debt?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We note that Gear4music (Holdings) plc (LON:G4M) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

View our latest analysis for Gear4music (Holdings)

What Is Gear4music (Holdings)'s Debt?

As you can see below, Gear4music (Holdings) had UK£3.48m of debt at March 2021, down from UK£13.4m a year prior. However, its balance sheet shows it holds UK£6.20m in cash, so it actually has UK£2.73m net cash.

How Strong Is Gear4music (Holdings)'s Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Gear4music (Holdings) had liabilities of UK£20.6m due within 12 months, and liabilities of UK£12.8m due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of UK£6.20m and UK£1.58m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total UK£25.6m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Since publicly traded Gear4music (Holdings) shares are worth a total of UK£195.5m, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse. While it does have liabilities worth noting, Gear4music (Holdings) also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely.

Even more impressive was the fact that Gear4music (Holdings) grew its EBIT by 278% over twelve months. That boost will make it even easier to pay down debt going forward. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Gear4music (Holdings)'s ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. While Gear4music (Holdings) has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Over the most recent three years, Gear4music (Holdings) recorded free cash flow worth 65% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.

Summing up

Although Gear4music (Holdings)'s balance sheet isn't particularly strong, due to the total liabilities, it is clearly positive to see that it has net cash of UK£2.73m. And we liked the look of last year's 278% year-on-year EBIT growth. So is Gear4music (Holdings)'s debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example - Gear4music (Holdings) has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

