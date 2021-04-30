Gearheads, Rejoice! The First McLaren P1 Ever Made Can Be Yours

The McLaren P1 that started it all is up for grabs.

The very first production P1 to roll off the line and kickstart its two-year run—during which only a scant 375 models were made—will go under the gavel at Silverstone Auctions this May.

Sporting the signature “Volcano Yellow” colorway, the high-powered P1 erupted onto the motoring scene in 2013 to signify a brave new era for the marque. As a long-awaited successor to the famed F1, the new flagship model was designed to compete with the latest crop of hypercars from Ferrari and Porsche.

And compete it did. McLaren reduced the car’s fighting weight and improved aerodynamics over its predecessors. In fact, the P1 is made almost entirely from carbon fiber and tips the scale at a diminutive 1.5 tons (1,395 kgs). Naturally, it also has sleek lines and sumptuous curves that come courtesy of acclaimed automotive designer Frank Stephenson.

Under the hood, the P1 is fitted with a hybrid powertrain. The 3.8-liter twin-turbo V-8 is mated to a lightweight electric motor intended to fill any gaps in performance left by the conventional mill. This setup gives the P1 a gutsy 903 hp and 723 ft lbs of torque, which allows it to zip from zero to 60 mph in just 2.7 seconds and hit 124 mph in 6.8 seconds. At full tilt, meanwhile, the P1 can reach a blistering 217 mph.

As to be expected, every P1 was built to different specifications. This particular model sports a black leather interior and Alcantara dash to contrast that audacious exterior. The car has had just two UK owners in its lifetime, who are coincidentally from the same McLaren-loving family, and has covered only 3,666 miles. It’s also been well looked after. The P1 was treated to a service by McLaren Birmingham in 2020 and received a replacement hybrid battery in 2018.

Also accompanying the car is a letter from October 9, 2013, in which Frank Stephenson addresses the P1’s first owner.

“It was with great pleasure that I was there with our team to witness you driving our very first baby out into the big wide world.”

The McLaren P1 will be offered by Silverstone at its upcoming Classic Cars and Classic Motorcycles sale on May 22. Since the original sticker price was $1.15 million, you can expect to part with a million or more. Hey, nobody said first babies were cheap.

