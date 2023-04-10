Through the gears: NASCAR's Bristol Dirt experiment has run its muck-covered course

Cue the eulogy, the Bristol Dirt Race should now be dead and buried.

We’ve seen enough, haven’t we? And if the TV numbers follow the theme set throughout the season’s prior events, not many people saw yesterday's race at all.

They didn’t miss much. Save for muddy caution laps and one heck of an anticlimactic ending.

It was a sparse crowd to say the least on Sunday in Bristol, Tennessee as NASCAR took a third crack at a dirt race in the Cup Series.

Look, I don’t enjoy dragging NASCAR through the mud, no pun intended, and I actually applaud it for trying new things. But a three-year sample size for something that was a Ruthian swing and a miss from the start is long enough.

Let’s go through the gears (and pray we don't spin out).

First gear

Brad Keselowski was far from the only driver that found himself pointed in the wrong direction after a spin on Sunday.

When the guy driving the pace truck leads the most laps, that’s a good sign that, like a clogged radiator, something is amiss.

A total of 14 yellows for 71 laps plagued Sunday’s race, with several being brought about for single-car spins. These are supposed to be the best drivers in the world — Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, Ross Chastain — and in front of a television audience, there they were, in single car, unprovoked crashes.

Imagine the NBA Finals but the games are held in a hockey rink and the players have to wear sneakers.

That's the Bristol Dirt Race.

Second gear

A caution was thrown for Kyle Larson's spin despite the fact that Larson came to a stop on the apron and immediately got going again.

Most of those 14 cautions seemed arbitrary at best.

Help me understand.

Kyle Larson spins down to the apron and after the field passes, is immediately able to get going again. Caution.

Kyle Busch spins on to pit road and drives away. Caution.

Yet Ryan Blaney spins on track and there’s no yellow? And there were several others.

I know. These are human beings and these are judgment calls and mistakes are made. But this was a race full of inconsistency on what does and does not constitute a caution.

Another sign that perhaps it's not a yellow flag that should be waved, but a white one.

We surrender.

Third gear

Jon Rahm was slipping into a green jacket at about the same time Sunday's race was getting started.

Anyone else find a 7 p.m. start difficult with a belly full of ham and deviled eggs?

Up against egg hunts, family dinners and get-togethers, and squarely in carb-induced nap time, let’s face it, the race never stood a chance. And none of that even mentions the Masters which, yes, did end right as the race came on but by the time Jon Rahm tapped in on 18, your average sports fan was good and whooped.

Why not Saturday night? Why not an off date and running it the following week altogether?

For a sport struggling with ratings, taking on golf’s biggest day and one of the most revered sporting events each year is quite the interesting choice.

Fourth gear

Matt Crafton, with plenty of dirt experience in his background, spun out unprovoked on Sunday as well.

If you want to run a dirt race, why not Eldora? Knoxville? Shoot, Volusia Speedway Park?

Does no one else just shudder at the sight of one of racing’s greatest cathedrals being defiled by soil?

Maybe that’s just me, but the aesthetic just seems so … wrong. And oh, the dichotomy.

On one channel, there was Augusta National, golf’s Taj Mahal being showcased for the world. Not a blade of grass out of place. On another, Bristol Motor Speedway, the Last Great Colosseum, reduced to a mucked-up calamitous sideshow.

And while the numbers aren’t out yet, I’ve got a good guess as to which of those two options the Sunday crowd chose.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: NASCAR: The Bristol Dirt Race has run its muck-covered course