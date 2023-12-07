Geauga County auditor urging dog owners to get licenses by Jan. 31

Dec. 7—Geauga County Auditor Charles E. Walder is urging all dog owners to purchase 2024 dog licenses on or before Jan. 31.

Licenses purchased on or before that date are $15 per dog but then a $15 penalty will be added to all licenses purchased after the deadline, according to a news release.

Once again, the tags will be issued with an "O" ring.

There are two other options for registration this year — a three-year tag for $45 and a lifetime tag for $150. These are available at the Auditor's office and online. Checks should be made payable to Charles E. Walder, Geauga County Auditor.

The Auditor's Office has modified the Dog Registration System to include rabies vaccination information, and there is a space provided on the registration form.

"While this information is not mandatory it will be extremely helpful to health and safety personnel in emergency situations concerning rabies," Walder stated in the release.

Owners of new dogs can purchase their tags any time during the year at the Auditor's Office, at any of our outlying agents, or by mail. Applications and licenses are also available at the Auditor's website.

Send application and $15 fee, to Geauga County Auditor, Courthouse Annex, 231 Main St, Suite 1A, Chardon, OH 44024. Licenses may also be purchased in person at any of the following locations for an additional fee of 75 cents, excluding the Geauga County Auditor and Dog Warden offices:

—All About Dogs, 17078 Munn Road, Chagrin Falls, 440-708-1364

—Auburn Animal Care, 10323 E. Washington St., Chagrin Falls, 440-543-2621

—Centerra Co-op, 12285 Ravenna Road, Chardon, 440-285-3143

—Chagrin Animal Clinic, 16680 West Park Circle Drive, Chagrin Falls, 440-708-2828

—Geauga County Auditor's Office, 231 Main St., Chardon, 440-285-2222, ext. 1604

—Geauga County Dog Warden, 12513 Merritt Road, Chardon, 440-285-2222, ext. 2180

—Geauga County License Bureau 12611 Ravenwood Drive, Chardon

—Geauga Feed & Grain, 11030 Kinsman Road, Newbury, 440-564-5000

—Geauga Humane Society, 15463 Chillicothe Road, Russell, 440-338-4819

—Nauvoo Family Market 15979 Nauvoo Road, Middlefield, 440-632-5584

—Pet Supplies Plus, 425 Water St., Chardon, 440-286-5442

—VCA Burton, 13625 W. Center St., Burton, 440-834-4444