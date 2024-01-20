Geauga County crews working around the clock to keep roads clear

CHARDON, Ohio (WJW) – Conditions in Geauga County were messy but manageable through the late afternoon on Friday. But with more snow accumulating through Saturday, that could change, so road crews will be working around the clock to keep roads clear and safe.

Residents and local businesses through the snow belt started the day clearing their walks for the first of what’s certain to be several times this weekend.

“I mean today, it’s definitely a little bit extreme today,” Eddie Tancredi, owner of ETalian restaurant said. “But it’s only a couple of times so far this year, so we’ve been pretty lucky.”

Warnings & Advisories: How much snow is still to come

At Turney’s Home and Auto Center in Chesterland, they’re seeing plenty of people stop in for supplies to handle this round of snow and ice.

“We’re fully stocked up on salt, shovels, snowblowers,” owner Lauren Levin said. “We’ve got everything ready for this storm.”

The Geauga County Engineer’s Office is expecting this storm to carry on through Saturday.

“We’ve seen predictions from six to 10, or seven to 11 (inches), probably about a foot if you wanna be worst-case, but we’re prepared,” Chief Deputy Engineer Andy Haupt said.

UPDATES: ODOT urges caution for evening commute; I-90 speeds reduced

A dozen crews are out working in 12-hour shifts to monitor and clear 480 lane-miles of roads in Geauga County.

“Right now, our roads are good,” Haupt said. “We’re running clear, as far as I know, all over the county. That’s not changed. And the way the storm is coming down, I don’t anticipate that changing.”

He said those shift rotations will continue through the end of the snowfall this weekend, but drivers should remember to use caution and give plenty of space between you and the car in front of you.

“Be safe, drive slow in the winter,” Haupt said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.