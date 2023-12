Dec. 29—The Geauga County Genealogical Society will present via Zoom "A Wild Ride: Ohio River Travel in Stories and Songs" on Jan. 9.

Presented by Sunny Morton, the program begins at 7 p.m. after the 6:30 business meeting, and ends at 8:30 p.m.

Registration is required. Visit www.gcgsoh.org, click Programs and Links and choose the January program to register