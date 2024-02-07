Geauga County groups hosting program on wells, groundwater

Feb. 7—With 98 percent of Geauga County residents relying on groundwater wells to provide a constant supply of clean, safe drinking water, local agencies will sponsor "Well Educated: A Deeper Look at Groundwater and Well Maintenance" taking place March 21

The program, taking place from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Geauga County Public Library Administrative Center, 12701 Ravenwood Drive in Chardon, is free and open to the public. it will feature an overview of groundwater in the county, maintaining water wells, the importance of testing, and helpful resources that are available, according to a news release.

The program is being put on by the Geauga Soil and Water Conservation District, Geauga Public Health, Geauga County Department of Water Resources, and the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency.

"Don't miss your chance to learn from local resource professionals and take the first important steps toward groundwater protection," the release stated.

Reservations are required due to limited seating and the deadline to register online is March 14. For more information, contact 440-834-1122, gprunty@geauga.oh.gov, or visit geaugaswcd.com.

Geauga SWCD is also offering free total coliform bacteria drinking water tests to county residents who register and attend this program.