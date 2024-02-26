Geauga County judge to appear before Professional Board of Conduct

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – A Geauga County Probate and Juvenile Court judge is set to appear before the Board of Professional Conduct of the Supreme Court of Ohio for a formal hearing regarding potential ethical violations.

The Fox 8 I-Team first reported this story in November 2022.

Judge Timothy Grendell could lose his license and be permanently disbarred if he’s found in violation of the complaints.

“I did nothing wrong,” Grendell said to the I-Team in 2022. “I followed the law to the T.”

Grendell faces a total of four charges, two stemming from custody cases, one from a dispute with the county auditor and another for testifying in favor of House Bill 624, a bill sponsored by his wife Diane Grendell, State Representative for the 76th district of Ohio.

HB624 requires reporting and the release of certain COVID-19 testing and related information.

One of the mothers listed in the complaint says her two sons were put in jail for a weekend for being unruly, not visiting their father under court order.

“What my boys had to go through and what my family had to go through, I don’t wish on anyone,” Stacy Hartman said.

Grendel will present his response to a three-member panel of the Board of Professional Conduct of the Supreme Court of Ohio on Feb. 26-27, and March 4-7 at 9 a.m. in Columbus.

He holds strongly that he has done nothing wrong.

“Justices on the Ohio Supreme Court will understand that I complied with the law, that I protected my court and that I have certain constitutional rights,” Grendell said.

Grendell sent out an 82-page press release explaining his defense in the complaint in the Geauga County Maple Leaf.

