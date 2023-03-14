Geauga County pastor pleads not guilty to sexual abuse charges

Mar. 14—The pastor of Thompson United Methodist Church has pleaded not guilty after being indicted on charges of sexually abusing minors.

Geauga County Prosecutor James R. Flaiz confirmed Dennis W. Laferty entered the plea March 13.

The case will be set for a pretrial.

A Geauga County grand jury indicted Dennis W. Laferty on seven criminal charges. That announcement was made March 10 in a news release issued jointly by Flaiz and Geauga County Sheriff Scott Hildenbrand.

Laferty, 37, who resides in Thompson Township, was indicted following an investigation by Sheriff's Office detectives and Prosecutor's Office investigators into allegations of sexual abuse against minors, the release stated.

The indictment charges Lafferty with five third-degree felony counts of sexual battery; a third-degree felony count of gross sexual imposition; and a third-degree misdemeanor count of sexual imposition.

Each third-degree felony charge in the indictment carries a maximum potential sentence of five years in prison, the news release stated.

A warrant was issued for Laferty's arrest, and he was apprehended on the evening of March 10 in Crawford County.

Laferty has served as pastor of Thompson United Methodist Church, located at 6758 Madison Road, since 2018, according to umdata.org, which is an online directory of United Methodist churches, pastors, leadership, conferences and other entities.

Charges against Laferty stemmed from conduct that allegedly occurred between Nov. 30, 2019, and Jan. 30, 2023, according to the indictment.

The news release stated that law enforcement believes there might be additional victims who allegedly were harmed by Laferty.

Thompson United Methodist Church, in a March 11 Facebook post, stated that Laferty has been suspended from serving as pastor "to ensure the protection of our congregation and the community." The church added that it considers the case against Laferty to be a very serious matter, and is "allowing the appropriate authorities to take action."

"Please know that we at Thompson United Methodist Church do not condone any form of harm to any person and we care for all our members," the Facebook post stated.