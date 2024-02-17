Geauga County program taps into maple syrup production

Feb. 17—Heavy snowfall didn't keep people away from the hints of sweet maple syrup.

Maple 101 — a beginner maple class took place Feb. 17 at the Geauga Park District's West Woods Nature Center in Russell Township.

The class was presented by Les Ober of OSU extension Geauga County, which is part of OSU's Collages of Food, Agricultural and Environmental Sciences. The class went over everything from selecting trees, the different types of taps, collection of sap and final production all the way down to the bottle.

The goal of the class, according to Ober, was to educate hobbyists all the way to small time productions on the basics. The class also provides a forum for maple syrup enthusiasts so that trends and information on maple syrup production can be shared.

"We give these talks because we want to educate people," Ober said. "That's our purpose as education educators as part of our program at Ohio State University we have a sugarbush in Mansfield and I am part of what we refer to as the Maple Team.

"We do everything from maple syrup, dendrology programs, to livestock programs and everything else."

Ober said maple syrup production can be a fulfilling hobby and that it would only take a few buckets, and a turkey fryer to get started.

"It's usually just a few trees in the backyard," Ober said. He added it is a very economic hobby to get into.

"But it's not hard to get into at all, it's just a matter of getting some containers and then building yourself something that you can boil, which can be as easy as a turkey fryer," he said.

Ober, a fourth generation maple syrup producer, said he has seen a large change in the production side of the maple syrup business. In the start of the century many farms had bucket taps and had to boil their sap in less energy efficient methods. Now he said that large producers are using lines tapped into trees that flow to a centralized boiler. He said that the use of reverse osmosis, which takes sap and separates it into pure water, and a sugar solution, means that producers have to spend less fuel boiling down the final product.

"I think the biggest thing I've seen is the use of reverse osmosis and high vacuum tubing systems," Ober said. "That's what I work with most of the time now, but I'll never forget that most of our producers started off as hobbyists."

He said that the change in the industry means that larger producers can come in, where there used to be many smaller producers that consisted of most of the maple syrup supply in Ohio before.

"It's a changing the industry, it's allowing big producers to come in the East," Ober said. "That allows thousands and thousands of gallons of syrup that gets into the food stream from Costco and other places like that, which drives the costs down because a lot of that stuff is priced cheaper than a lot of our producers out here.

It's probably good syrup, I'm not saying it isn't, but there have been times when it's not so good, or it's very mediocre. It's like everything else in farming and agriculture today, big tractors, big cost, and that could eventually drive some of the smaller producers out."

Naturalist Karie Wheaton helps run the education programs around Geauga Park District's Swine Creek Sugarhouse located in Middlefield. The educational sugarhouse educates people on the history of sugaring methods and is open the first two Sundays of March. Wheaton said she likes the community that has formed around the maple syrup trade.

"I just think it's a right of spring," Wheaton said. "Maple syrup sugaring season comes at a good time of year when you've been kind of cooped up all winter and it's kind of the first sign of spring so it's a fun time to get out. It's really when the weather breaks and it's welcoming spring so that's why I get excited about it — and who doesn't love maple syrup?

Maple Producers of NE Ohio will be holding a Maple Tour during the first and second weekend in March. The drive-it-yourself tour, according to a release, is a free event where people can tour different maple syrup productions throughout Northeast Ohio. This year over 15 sugarhouses are on the tour, which runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. More information and a map of the tour can be found online at mpneoh.com/maple-tour.