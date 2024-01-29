Geauga County Republican Party hosting Lincoln Day Dinner

Jan. 29—Geauga County Republican Party will be hosting its annual Lincoln Day Dinner Feb. 17 at the Tanglewood Club, 8745 Tanglewood Trail in Bainbridge Township.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. with a plated dinner served at 7. Dinner includes non-alcoholic drinks, appetizers, salad, rolls, choice of entree, and dessert. A cash bar will be available.

Keynote speaker will be Ohio Congressman Warren Davidson. Local and state Republican office holders and candidates will be in attendance and all Republicans are invited to attend, according to a news release.

RSVP by 9 p.m. Feb. 7. More information and invitation may be found at www.GeaugaGOP.com.

Call 440-253-9677 or email info@geaugagop.com with questions or if interested in event sponsorship, silent auction donation, or program advertising.