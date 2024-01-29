Geauga County Republican Party recommends Piraino to Elections Board

Jan. 29—Geauga County Republican Party's Executive Committee recently held a meeting where they recommended Richard Piraino to replace Nancy McArthur on the county Board of Elections.

McArthur resigned her BOE seat on Jan. 2 after the board certified her petition to run for county commissioner. Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose will make the official appointment of Piraino to the board in the very near future, according to a news release.

"During past elections, I have worked as a poll worker and a Voting Location Manager at various polling locations in Geauga County," Piraino stated in the release. "I appreciate the opportunity to serve on the board, and will dedicate the time needed to ensure that our elections are fair, lawful, and efficient."