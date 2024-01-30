Geauga Soil and Water Conservation District helping sponsor poster contest

Jan. 30—In celebration of Stewardship Week, taking place April 28 to May 5, the National Association of Conservation Districts and the sponsors Geauga Soil and Water Conservation District are collaborating to sponsor a poster contest.

It is themed "May the Forest Be with You, Always," which "carries a message of respect, appreciation, and harmony with nature, specifically highlighting the forest environment," according to a news release. "It suggests that we should recognize the value of forests and the benefits they provide to us and for our future generations."

Forests are vital ecosystems that support diverse plant and animal life, the release stated. They provide clean air and water, give food, fuel, and other forest products, as well as help combat climate change by absorbing carbon dioxide. They offer recreational opportunities, serve as habitats for wildlife, and contribute to the overall well-being of the planet.

All students from public, private, and home schools are encouraged to enter. Posters must measure 14 inches by 22 inches. Digital posters — photographs or scanned copies of the hand drawn posters in a png/jpeg format — will be accepted.

Digital submissions must be clear and well-framed.

The NACD is also offering a Braille Poster Contest, a new addition this year inspired by a sixth-grade student from Michigan.

This inclusive competition invites blind and low-vision students in grades K-12 to participate. Contestants may use braille as well as written lettering and art to create posters that champion natural resource conservation, ensuring equal opportunities for all students, regardless of their visual abilities, the release stated.

All posters must be submitted to the Geauga SWCD office at 12611 Ravenwood Drive, Suite 240, Chardon, on or before May 26 or emailed to Katie Nainiger at knainiger@geauga.oh.gov.

The Geauga SWCD is offering a first and second place prize in each category, the release stated. Categories are by grade and are as follows: K-1, 2-3, 4-6, 7-9, and 10-12. The first place winners in each category will move on to the state competition and then National.

For information about Stewardship Week and the Conservation Poster Contest, contact Nainiger at knainiger@geauga.oh.gov or 440-834-1122 or visit www.geaugaswcd.com.