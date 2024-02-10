Geauga SWCD offering scholarship funding for 2024 Camp Canopy

Feb. 10—The Geauga Soil and Water Conservation District announced it will be offering scholarship funding for the 2024 Camp Canopy, held June 9-14 at FFA Camp Muskingum located on the shores of Leesville Lake in Carroll County.

This weeklong camp is sponsored by the Ohio Forestry Association and open to incoming high school freshmen through graduating seniors this year.

Students will explore branches of forestry and wildlife, including tree identification, wildlife species management, forest products, insects, amphibians, dendrology, and fungi. Campers also will have the opportunity to learn firsthand about Ohio's forests and natural resources through engaging activities, woodland hikes, demonstrations, and outdoor experiences taught by resource professionals, according to a news release.

Camp Muskingum provides clean, comfortable accommodations and delicious meals, along with recreational activities such as swimming, fishing, challenge courses, boating, paddleboarding, kayaking, and entertaining evening programs, the release stated.

Applicants must be a current Geauga County resident and enrolled in high school at the time of camp, according to the release. Students who have completed eighth grade through seniors graduating this year are welcome to apply.

Scholarship applications are due to the district by May 3.

For more information and the scholarship application, visit geaugaswcd.com or contact gprunty@geauga.oh.gov or 440-834-1122.