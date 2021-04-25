Geberit AG Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Significantly Overvalued

- By GF Value





The stock of Geberit AG (OTCPK:GBERF, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $687.92 per share and the market cap of $24.2 billion, Geberit AG stock is estimated to be significantly overvalued. GF Value for Geberit AG is shown in the chart below.





Because Geberit AG is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth, which averaged 1.7% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 2.75% annually over the next three to five years.

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it is important to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company. Geberit AG has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.60, which is in the middle range of the companies in Construction industry. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of Geberit AG at 7 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Geberit AG is fair. This is the debt and cash of Geberit AG over the past years:

It poses less risk to invest in profitable companies, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. A company with high profit margins is also typically a safer investment than one with low profit margins. Geberit AG has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $3.3 billion and earnings of $19.476 a share. Its operating margin is 25.84%, which ranks better than 95% of the companies in Construction industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of Geberit AG at 9 out of 10, which indicates strong profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Geberit AG over the past years:

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth according to GuruFocus research. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of Geberit AG is 1.7%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Construction industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is 6.8%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Construction industry.

Another method of determining the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital to the weighted average cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, Geberit AG's return on invested capital is 21.08, and its cost of capital is 4.52. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Geberit AG is shown below:

In summary, Geberit AG (OTCPK:GBERF, 30-year Financials) stock shows every sign of being significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in Construction industry. To learn more about Geberit AG stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

