Is Geberit AG (VTX:GEBN) Overpaying Its CEO?

Christian Buhl became the CEO of Geberit AG (VTX:GEBN) in 2015. First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at other large companies. Next, we’ll consider growth that the business demonstrates. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

How Does Christian Buhl’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that Geberit AG is worth CHF14b, and total annual CEO compensation is CHF2.4m. (This number is for the twelve months until 2017). We think total compensation is more important but we note that the CEO salary is lower, at CHF862k. We took a group of companies with market capitalizations over CHF8.0b, and calculated the median CEO compensation to be CHF4.8m. Once you start looking at very large companies, you need to take a broader range, because there simply aren’t that many of them.

This would give shareholders a good impression of the company, since most large companies pay more, leaving less for shareholders. While this is a good thing, you’ll need to understand the business better before you can form an opinion.

You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at Geberit, below.

Is Geberit AG Growing?

Over the last three years Geberit AG has grown its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 10% per year (using a line of best fit). Its revenue is up 8.4% over last year.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently. A good result. It’s good to see a bit of revenue growth, as this suggests the business is able to grow sustainably.

Has Geberit AG Been A Good Investment?

Geberit AG has served shareholders reasonably well, with a total return of 21% over three years. But they probably don’t want to see the CEO paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary…

Geberit AG is currently paying its CEO below what is normal for large companies. Considering the underlying business is growing earnings, this would suggest the pay is modest. While returns over the last few years haven’t been top notch, there is nothing to suggest to us that Christian Buhl is overcompensated.

Few would complain about reasonable CEO remuneration when the business is growing earnings per share. It would be an additional positive if insiders are buying shares. So you may want to check if insiders are buying Geberit shares with their own money (free access).

