Geberit (VTX:GEBN) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At CHF12.60

The board of Geberit AG (VTX:GEBN) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of CHF12.60 on the 25th of April, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. This takes the annual payment to 2.6% of the current stock price, which is about average for the industry.

Geberit's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

While it is always good to see a solid dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is feasible. Based on the last payment, Geberit was quite comfortably earning enough to cover the dividend. This indicates that a lot of the earnings are being reinvested into the business, with the aim of fueling growth.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 8.2% over the next year. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 59% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Geberit Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. The dividend has gone from an annual total of CHF6.60 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of CHF12.60. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 6.7% over that duration. The growth of the dividend has been pretty reliable, so we think this can offer investors some nice additional income in their portfolio.

Geberit Could Grow Its Dividend

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Geberit has impressed us by growing EPS at 7.7% per year over the past five years. Since earnings per share is growing at an acceptable rate, and the payout policy is balanced, we think the company is positioning itself well to grow earnings and dividends in the future.

We Really Like Geberit's Dividend

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Geberit that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

