Gebrüder Weiss Announces New Facilities Down Under

International logistics company to open air and sea freight locations in Australia and New Zealand / network in the Asia-Pacific region extended / close ties to importing countries

AUCKLAND, New Zealand and SYDNEY, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 1, 2020, Gebrüder Weiss, the globally active transport and logistics company, will be represented in the Southern hemisphere for the first time with the opening of national subsidiaries in Australia and New Zealand. The future Air & Sea locations are situated in the Australian major cities of Sydney and Melbourne, as well as in Auckland, New Zealand. This move is part of the company's global strategy to develop new markets, extending its existing network of locations in the Gebrüder Weiss region of East Asia/Oceania.

Close ties to importing markets

"As we enter the markets in Australia and New Zealand, we will focus primarily on import business from Asian, American, and European markets," says Michael Zankel, Regional Manager East Asia/Oceania at Gebrüder Weiss. To offer customers in its newest market one-stop logistics solutions, the global transport leader has a presence in each of the region's top trading partner countries, which includes China, the USA, Japan, Germany, and South Korea. Business commodities such as vehicles and automotive parts, machines and electronic products, and goods from the food and chemical industries, are imported from the USA, Europe, and Southeast Asia to the region Down Under.

"The important thing is to establish compelling delivery chains in the future, based on our long-standing experience in the logistics market. In this context, we also make sure to tie in with fast-growing transport activities within Asia, and create synergies when it comes to the efficient use of transport capacities," says Michael Zankel.

Earlier this month, Gebrüder Weiss opened another new office location in Seoul, South Korea. The new sites in Australia and New Zealand are an essential addition for the company within the region of East Asia/Oceania, which currently contains 35 locations.

For more information visit the website at www.gw-world.com

About Gebrüder Weiss

Gebrüder Weiss, a global freight forwarder with a core business of overland transport, air, and sea freight and logistics, is the world's oldest transport company with a history that dates back more than 500 years. The family-owned company employs more than 7,300 people worldwide and boasts 150 company-owned locations. The business established a presence in the United States in Chicago in 2017 and has expanded its North American locations to include Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and New York. Developing and changing with the needs of its customers, Gebrüder Weiss is a pioneer in sustainable business practices having implemented myriad ecological, economic, and social initiatives. The company's voyage into North America, along with its continuous growth, illustrates the need for experienced providers of global solutions through an international network of supply chain experts. Customized solutions with a single point of contact, provide customers with an exceptional service experience.

