Geddert accused of head-butting, throwing girls into walls, injuring them

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Beth LeBlanc, The Detroit News
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Feb. 26—John Geddert pushed gymnasts off balance beams, threw them into walls, forced them to train injured and made expletive-laden critiques on the athletes' performance and weight, an investigator told an Eaton County district judge this week.

Geddert's behavior toward the gymnasts was so abusive that some of the athletes eventually resorted to self-harm, eating disorders, behavioral disorders and suicide attempts, Special Agent Bridgette Frost of the Michigan Attorney General's Office detailed in a roughly hour-long hearing on Wednesday, according to a court transcript obtained by The Detroit News.

Geddert made one of the girls who attempted suicide apologize to him for the attempt because it "would ruin him and would ruin her as well, ensuring that she never got a scholarship," Frost said.

Some of the gymnasts were as young as nine years old when the alleged incidents occurred, according to Frost.

The hearing where the details of the charges were disclosed was held to establish probable cause that would authorize the felony complaint against Geddert. The hearing, which was closed to the press, resulted in Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel filing 24 charges against Geddert.

Geddert killed himself Thursday after he was charged with sexual assault, racketeering and 20 counts of human trafficking related to his alleged abuses of the gymnasts. Michigan State Police found his body at a Clinton County rest stop at 3:24 p.m. more than an hour after he was scheduled to appear in court for arraignment.

Geddert's lawyer, Chris Bergstrom, did not respond to messages left by The News.

The actions each of the gymnasts described to police were not "isolated acts," Frost said as she explained to Eaton County District Judge Julie O'Neill during the probable cause underlying the charge of criminal enterprise. Rather, the actions were "a scheme that defendant Geddert used to achieve profitable success."

Geddert reported an approximate gross income between 2014 and 2018 of about $2.7 million, Frost said. Twistars USA, an elite gymnastics facility Geddert founded, had gross sales of about $9.3 million between 2012 and 2018.

All but one of the gymnasts had charges tied to alleged verbal or physical abuse. Another gymnast told police Geddert sexually assaulted her when she was 14.

Specifically, Geddert followed the girl into the locker room after practice, threw her into the wall and digitally penetrated her, Frost told the judge. Geddert, she said, told the gymnast, "This wouldn't be happening if you just completed my assignment at practice like you were supposed to the day before."

After one victim fell during practice, she told Geddert she couldn't sit up, according to Frost. Geddert pulled her into a sitting position anyway and said it was likely just a torn muscle. He made her do splits for the rest of practice because she was unable to participate in other activities, Frost said.

She later was diagnosed with fractured vertebrae.

Geddert was spotting another gymnast on the uneven bars when he grabbed her by the waist and "threw her into the bars," where she hit her face and neck, Frost said.

"The victim fell and hit the ground," the transcript said. "This caused her to rupture her lymph nodes in the right side of her neck, causing a black eye and tore her abdominal muscles."

On another occasion, Geddert "head-butted" a gymnast "and stomped on the top of her foot causing a severe injury to her foot," Frost said, according to the court transcript.

"The victim attempted to go to the locker room where Defendant Geddert followed her inside the locker room, screamed at her, took away her cell phone and threw it ...then slapped her rib cage, calling her a 'waste of talent," Frost said. "He spit and head-butted her and stomped on her bare feet with his shoes."

Some gymnasts who reported injuries to Geddert were ordered to see gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, according to the transcript.

For some defendants who left the Twistars owned by Geddert or went on to college teams, Geddert contacted their new coaches to degrade the athlete or suggest their scholarship be taken away, Frost said.

"Defendant Geddert has a pattern of stalking behavior, contacting the new gyms and the coaches to slander the victims," the agent said, according to the transcript.

Geddert criticized athletes for the weight, encouraging them to limit calories, including a 90-pound gymnast whom he told "just go kill yourself," according to Frost. Several gymnasts whose stories were detailed in court described Geddert screaming at them so loudly that he spat in their face.

As for lying to police, Frost told the judge that Geddert told investigators that Nassar was never alone with an athlete in the locker room at Twistars and said he'd never heard someone complain about Nassar's treatment.

"This was a lie," Frost said. "... As investigators learned that Defendant Geddert was in a vehicle in, sometime in 2011 with a victim who stated she had been sexually abused by Larry Nassar."

At the end of the hearing Wednesday, O'Neill authorized charges for the felony complaint in all but three human trafficking of a minor cases because the precise age of the victim was not disclosed at the time of the hearing. It appears the information was eventually gathered because an amended felony complaint contains the full 20 human trafficking violations.

eleblanc@detroitnews.com

Recommended Stories

  • John Geddert, Olympic gymnastics coach, dies by suicide after being charged with crimes

    Former U.S. Olympics gymnastics coach John Geddert died by suicide after being charged with human trafficking.

  • Lady Gaga offers $500,000 for return of dogs after thief steals them, shoots dog walker

    Los Angeles police are searching for the shooter, who they said used a semiautomatic gun and sped from the scene in a white vehicle.

  • Footage Captures Moment Lady Gaga's Dog-Walker Was Shot

    Storyful has obtained and verified footage showing the moment Lady Gaga’s dog-walker was shot and her two French bulldogs were stolen in Los Angeles on Wednesday night, February 24.The dramatic footage, captured on a home security camera, shows a car stopping beside a man walking dogs on North Sierra Bonita Avenue near Sunset Boulevard. Two people get out of the backseat and try to take the dogs. A struggle ensues, with the man calling for help, while one of the assailants repeatedly shouts, “Give it up.”A gunshot is heard and the man falls to the ground, shouting that he has been shot and calling for help. The car drives away and one dog remains on the scene with the man.The video shows people arriving on the scene and telling the man they’re calling 911. He tells them he is bleeding from his chest and appeals for help.Dispatch audio from the Los Angeles Police Department, also verified by Storyful, shows local time authorities received a call reporting the shooting at around 9:40 pm. The audio reveals emergency responders found a man, “approximately 35 years of age, conscious and breathing, suffering from a gunshot wound.”In a statement to Storyful the LAPD confirmed the victim, aged 30, was shot with a semi-automatic handgun and taken to a nearby hospital.Police said two French bulldogs were taken by suspects in a white vehicle, described as a four-door sedan in dispatch audio. A third dog was recovered by authorities, reports said. No suspects had been detained at the time of writing.Police said they could not confirm the name of the victim nor the dogs’ owner at the time of writing.According to reports citing Lady Gaga’s representative, the star offered a reward of $500,000 for the return of the dogs. Credit: Anonymous via Storyful

  • No Need to Call an Architect—These 9 Room Dividers Elegantly Get the Job Done

    From ornate to subtle, these beautiful screens double as functional artOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Police warn of threat to 'blow up' U.S. Capitol

    Police say Donald Trump supporters that launched last month's deadly attack on the US Capitol, want to launch another assault.The chief of the Capitol police said Thursday, the threats point to a possible attack during an address by President Joe Biden. Acting Chief Yogananda Pittman called for continued high security around the building. "We know that members of the militia groups that were present on January 6 have stated their desires that they want to blow up the Capitol, and kill as many members as possible, with a direct nexus to the State of the Union."While a date has not yet been set for this year's State of the Union, it typically happens early in the year. Washington D.C. has been on unprecedented security since last month's attack - including fences topped with razor wire and checkpoints manned by the National Guard. About 5,000 troops are expected to stay through mid-March.

  • Man denied COVID vaccine due to immigration status. Now, Texas clinic is apologizing

    “I think this is something that should not have happened.”

  • Justice Department withdraws support from transgender student-athlete case

    Three high school students who compete in interscholastic girls' track and field in Connecticut mounted the legal battle against the state.

  • Defense head Austin weighs warship needs in Pacific, Mideast

    Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told sailors on the USS Nimitz Thursday that he hopes to avoid long ship deployments like the more than 10 months they just spent at sea. Standing in the ship's hangar bay, Austin said he will make a decision soon on whether to send a carrier back to the Middle East, where the Nimitz had been.

  • Stimulus Check Update: Congress Moves One Step Closer to Another Round of Direct Stimulus Payments

    On Monday, the House Budget Committee approved President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, moving Americans one step closer to a third round of direct stimulus payments. The president's bill -- known as the American Rescue Plan (ARP) -- will next go to the House Rules Committee. For example, most House Republicans have made it clear that they will fight Biden's $15 minimum wage proposal, meaning it may have to be shelved for the time being.

  • Biden raises human rights in call with Saudi king as intelligence officials to release report on Khashoggi killing

    President Joe Biden has spoken with King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud of Saudi Arabia ahead of the release of a report from US intelligence officials that is expected to reveal that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman approved and likely ordered the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018. A White House report of their phone call on Thursday did not disclose whether they discussed the findings in the report. The leaders “discussed regional security, including the renewed diplomatic efforts led by the United Nations and the United States to end the war in Yemen, and the US commitment to help Saudi Arabia defend its territory as it faces attacks from Iranian-aligned groups,” according to a readout of their call.

  • Republican lawmaker joins Democrats condemning MTG for attacks on Democrat over transgender child

    It’s the latest scandal involving the controversial Georgia rep

  • Armenia PM warns of coup, as army demands he quit

    Armenia's prime minister is calling for his supporters to rally for him, and is warning of an attempted military coup, after the army demanded his resignation.Protests and counter-protests appeared in the capital shortly afterwards on Thursday (February 25).It's not immediately clear if if the army is willing to use force to make Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan resign, along with the rest of his administration, or whether it was just talk.But the leader has faced calls to quit for months over his handling of the devastating military conflict it fought with Azerbaijan last year, and the army in a written statement said, quote, "the serious mistakes in foreign policy have put the country on the brink of collapse."Thousands of people are believed to have died in the fighting with Azerbaijan, where ethnic Armenians lost huge areas of territory to Azeri forces.Thursday's development has also alarmed Russia, which has a military base in Armenia, and has peacekeepers watching the region.It's calling for calm and for Armenians to work within their constitution. Turkey, which supported Azerbaijan during the conflict, is also condemning the move.The Turkish government says coups are unacceptable, no matter where they take place.

  • The Breakdown: 160 business leaders urge lawmakers to pass COVID relief plan

    Plus, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine could be approved by Friday, and what the California governor is saying about reopening schools.

  • Newly confirmed Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm is 'obsessed' with creating 'clean-energy jobs'

    The Senate on Thursday confirmed former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm, 64-35, to lead the Energy Department, with 14 Republicans joining all 50 members of the Democratic caucus to give President Biden his 10th Cabinet-level appointee (plus one deputy secretary). After her confirmation, Granholm tweeted that she's "obsessed with creating good-paying clean energy jobs in all corners of America in service of addressing our climate crisis" and "impatient for results." Granholm repeated her priorities on MSNBC Thursday night. "I am all about bringing clean-energy jobs" to communities, especially those, like Michigan, reliant on fossil fuels, she told host Chris Hayes. "I am totally obsessed about how to create good-paying jobs in America," and the clean-energy sector "is the biggest opportunity for us." The market is shifting toward green energy, regardless of what politicians prefer, and the Energy Department's 17 national labs are creating ways to not only expand renewable energy but also "decarbonize fossil fuels," Granholm said. "And honestly, if we can bring the supply chains for all of these clean-energy products to the United States, instead of letting our economic competitors eat us for lunch, the jobs that could be created for us in the U.S. — good-paying jobs — are boundless." Biden has sent the Senate more nominations, and gotten fewer of them confirmed, than any recent president, Axios reports, citing a count by the Partnership for Public Service and The Washington Post. Biden has submitted more nominees to the Senate — but received fewer confirmations — than recent presidents, data shows. https://t.co/tZQbBPahjI pic.twitter.com/BbuqlSmwOP — Axios (@axios) February 26, 2021 "The new president is facing a pandemic without a surgeon general or head of the Department of Health and Human Services, he confronts an economic crisis without his leaders at Labor or Commerce, and domestic terrorism is on the rise with no attorney general," Axios notes. You can track Biden's nominations at The Washington Post. More stories from theweek.comJournalist Tim O'Brien, who's seen Trump's taxes, thinks Trump's accountant will now flip in D.A. inquiryDemocrats should take the Romney-Cotton proposal seriouslyThe MyPillow guy might be Trump's ultimate chump

  • Husband of Hitler-quoting GOP congresswoman parked his militia-stickered truck outside Capitol Jan. 6

    Illinois state Rep. Chris Miller (R), the husband of freshman U.S. Rep. Mary Miller (R-Ill.), acknowledged Thursday that his pickup truck was parked in a restricted area outside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot, but he said the "Three Percenter" militia sticker on the back window doesn't mean anything. "Army friend gave me decal," Miller told The Daily Beast in an email late Thursday. "Thought it was a cool decal. Took it off because of negative pub." He said he "never was member" of the militia and "didn't know anything about 3% till fake news started this fake story and read about them." Online sleuths had linked him to the truck visible in footage from a CBS News report, earlier Thursday. The #Sedition3PTruck with government plates parked in a restricted zone from 1:02. #SeditionHunters #Sedition3P Source: https://t.co/DubmxJhjSZ pic.twitter.com/INCs6geEYg — Phoenix on Wheels (@phoenixonwheels) February 25, 2021 The Three Percenters, founded in 2008, are a "radical militia group" implicated in leading the Jan. 6 siege along with the Proud Boys, the Oath Keepers,and other far-right extremist groups, the FBI said in an affidavit filed in the case against alleged rioter Robert Gieswein. Their name comes from the apocryphal claim that only 3 percent of U.S. colonists fought in the Revolutionary War, and they fashion themselves as the same kind of tyranny-stomping "patriots." Miller's wife, Mary Miller, is most famous for favorably quoting Nazi leader Adolf Hitler at a "Moms for America" rally outside the Capitol on Jan. 5. "Hitler was right on one thing: whoever has the youth has the future," she told the rally, apologizing later when video of her comments went viral but insisting that "some are trying to intentionally twist my words to mean something antithetical to my beliefs." More stories from theweek.comJournalist Tim O'Brien, who's seen Trump's taxes, thinks Trump's accountant will now flip in D.A. inquiryDemocrats should take the Romney-Cotton proposal seriouslyThe MyPillow guy might be Trump's ultimate chump

  • Journalist Tim O'Brien, who's seen Trump's taxes, thinks Trump's accountant will now flip in D.A. inquiry

    Bloomberg's Tim O'Brien, one of the few journalists who has seen former President Donald Trump's tax returns, told MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell on Thursday night he will sleep better now that Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance finally has eight years of Trump's financial documents, from 2011 to 2019. Trump "is very afraid of what's in these documents, I think," because they put him in serious criminal jeopardy, O'Brien said, but he isn't the only one implicated. O'Brien went on to explain why he thinks it's likely Trump's chief accountant, Allen Weisselberg, is likely to flip on Trump. "The thing to really focus in on here is that it's not just the tax records that Cy Vance has now," O'Brien said. "He probably has reams and reams of the accountant's work product. This is a criminal case, they're going to need to prove criminal intent on the part of Trump, his three eldest children, Allen Weisselberg, and anyone else in the Trump Organization who's fallen under the parameters of this investigation. And if there are email and notes and other records of communication about what they intended to do when they inflated the value of buildings so they could get loans against them and then turned around and deflated the value of the buildings so they could pay lower taxes on them, and there's a communication around that that predates any of these tax entries, that is gold for a prosecutor." A few hours earlier, O'Brien told MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace that the particular eight years of documents Vance's team has "is important, because it predates Trump's ascent into the White House, and I think helps build the narrative around the money trail and Trump's motivations for his destructive and obscene dance with people like Vladimir Putin. It's a shame they couldn't go back further — think this is one of the tragic misses of Robert Mueller's investigation, he could have gone back further, I think, than Cy Vance is able to into Trump's finances." O'Brien also underscored that the investigation implicates at least Eric Trump and Ivanka Trump, and "it also targets people inside the Trump Organization who might flip on Trump if they're exposed to criminal liability," but "the brass ring in all of this is that if Trump has a criminal conviction, he cannot run for president again, and that's looming over this entire thing as well." More stories from theweek.comDemocrats should take the Romney-Cotton proposal seriouslyThe MyPillow guy might be Trump's ultimate chumpThe GOP's apathy for governing is being exposed

  • North Korea: Russian diplomats leave by hand-pushed trolley

    The diplomats had no choice as Pyongyang has banned trains from leaving as part of Covid measures.

  • While President Biden visits storm-torn Texas, Sen. Ted Cruz will be giving a speech on 'cancel culture' in Florida

    The president will tour the state with Gov. Greg Abbott.

  • Trump lost because 'character counts.' That's why his CPAC speech won't change anything.

    The problem in 2020 was with the Republican candidate. That won't change in 2024 if Trump stays on top.

  • Billie Eilish's documentary gives an intimate look at her secret relationship with rapper 7: AMP - and why she decided to end it

    They began dating in late 2018, when Eilish was 16. The film chronicles her frustration with his "lack of effort" and "self-destructive" behavior.