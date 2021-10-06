Geddes man charged with sixth DUI since 2008

Oct. 6—LAKE ANDES — A grand jury has indicted a Geddes man for his sixth driving under the influence charge since 2008.

Richard Kranig, 56, of Geddes, is accused of driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content of over .08% stemming from an arrest in June in Charles Mix County.

Court documents do not list an exact blood alcohol content.

Kranig has five other DUI convictions on his South Dakota criminal record, including arrests in Charles Mix County in 2008, 2010, 2012 and 2019. He was convicted of DUI in Aurora County in 2016.

Kranig also has a DUI conviction in Charles Mix County in 1991, but that conviction cannot be factored into the current case.

South Dakota law only considers DUI an aggravated offense if an individual has been convicted five or more times within the last 25 years.

Aggravating factors in Kranig's case ups the charge from a Class 1 misdemeanor to a Class 4 felony.

If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison, a $20,000 fine or both.