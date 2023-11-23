Gee, the traffic is terrific! Oklahomans prepare for holiday travel

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The holiday travel rush is on! Tens of thousands of Oklahomans are packed up and off to see loved ones for Thanksgiving.

“Thanksgiving is one of the busier travel periods,” said Rylie Fletcher, a spokeswoman for AAA.

According to AAA, more than 480,000 Oklahomans will travel at least 50 miles to celebrate the holiday this year.

“Nationwide, we are seeing it being the third busiest travel season for Thanksgiving since we started projecting these numbers in 2001,” said Fletcher. “That’s behind 2005 and 2019.”

AAA Oklahoma offers tips for Thanksgiving travelers

About 32,000 Oklahomans are projected to travel by air.

“We will have a steady flow of people, and that’s individuals flying out and also flying in,” said Stacy Hamm, PIO & Marketing Manager at Will Rogers World Airport (WRWA).

Fortunately, WRWA has only had a few delays so far. For the most part, it’s been smooth sailing for travelers.

“We are heading to Utah to go see all the in-laws,” said Brittany Perry. “We got up at five to get the babies ready, thinking we were going to have a parking issue, but it was no big deal. We thought we would have a line issue. But, it’s no big deal. So, we’re just trying to kill time now.”

OKDOT releases holiday travel advisory

AAA said 9 in 10 Oklahomans will travel by car to their Thanksgiving destinations.

“When airfare is so high, it’s more cost efficient to do a long road trip,” said Fletcher.

However, experts say no matter how you are getting to the Thanksgiving dinner table, you should give yourself extra time.

“Don’t pack stress. Pack your patience this holiday season,” said Fletcher.

