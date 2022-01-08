GeekWire Podcast: Amazon’s Alexa is going to space, and more news from the final frontier

Alexa, open the pod bay doors.

Amazon’s voice assistant hasn’t quite reached the level of HAL, the iconic AI from 2001: A Space Odyssey. However, we learned this week that Alexa is going to space later this year, and around the moon, for a technology demonstration on the Orion deep-space capsule as part of NASA’s Artemis 1 mission.

Veteran space reporter Alan Boyle, GeekWire contributing editor, joins us on this episode of the GeekWire Podcast to explain what Alexa will be doing during the mission, and what the partners on the demonstration — Lockheed Martin, Amazon and Cisco — hope to prove in the process.

Then we discuss some of the key milestones from the past year in space, including Blue Origin taking the first paying passenger on a suborbital commercial flight, plus highlights from SpaceX, Virgin Galactic and others. And we look ahead to upcoming events to keep an eye on, as detailed by Alan in his annual space recap and preview.

And in our final segment, we come back to Earth, as podcast producer Curt Milton and I discuss celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay’s surprising disclosure about what we thought was a well-known Amazon company.

Listen above, or subscribe to GeekWire wherever you listen.

Also check out Alan’s podcast, Fiction Science.

By the way, we used Alexa Skill Blueprints to get Alexa to impersonate HAL in the opening of this week’s show. You’ll hear a very different response if you ask Alexa the same question on your own device.

More from GeekWire: