Is Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (HKG:175) Trading At A 48% Discount?

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (HKG:175) as an investment opportunity by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. I will be using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Is Geely Automobile Holdings fairly valued?

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 Levered FCF (CN¥, Millions) CN¥3.49b CN¥9.51b CN¥9.76b CN¥9.98b CN¥10.2b CN¥10.4b CN¥10.5b CN¥10.7b CN¥10.9b CN¥11.1b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x9 Analyst x9 Analyst x5 Est @ 2.17% Est @ 1.98% Est @ 1.85% Est @ 1.76% Est @ 1.7% Est @ 1.65% Est @ 1.62% Present Value (CN¥, Millions) Discounted @ 6.5% CN¥3.3k CN¥8.4k CN¥8.1k CN¥7.8k CN¥7.4k CN¥7.1k CN¥6.8k CN¥6.5k CN¥6.2k CN¥5.9k

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CN¥67b

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 10-year government bond rate of 1.6%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 6.5%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2029 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CN¥11b× (1 + 1.6%) ÷ 6.5%– 1.6%) = CN¥227b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= CN¥227b÷ ( 1 + 6.5%)10= CN¥121b

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is CN¥189b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of HK$11.7, the company appears quite undervalued at a 48% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

Important assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Geely Automobile Holdings as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.5%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.815. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.