Geely Chairman Eyes Phone-Making by Acquiring Meizu Tech

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Bloomberg News
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Li Shufu
    Chinese businessman

(Bloomberg) -- Li Shufu, founder and chairman of carmaker Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co., is expanding his manufacturing empire to include smartphones and consumer electronics by acquiring a majority of shares in Android device maker Meizu Technology Co.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Founded nearly 20 years ago, Meizu was one of the pioneers of China’s fast-follower cadre of phone makers who built up their market by closely imitating the look and feel of Apple Inc.’s iPhone. Hubei Xingji Shidai Technology Co., a mobile device company founded by Li in 2021, has signed an agreement to acquire 79.09% of Meizu, according to a company statement released by Xingji Technology.

Meizu will continue to operate as an independent brand, while Xingji is developing “a portfolio of next-generation smartphones, mobile devices, and wearable smart devices that will utilise XR technologies.” Extended reality (XR) tech is a broad umbrella term for augmented and virtual reality applications, services and devices.

Under the agreement, the two companies will “collaborate to integrate mobile technologies” and provide users with “bundled cross-platform services,” the statement said.

The main entity under Li’s empire, Geely Automobile, is accelerating its shift toward a more electrified, intelligent, and upscale product portfolio to capitalize on growing demand from Chinese car buyers. It launched a dedicated electric-car brand, Zeekr, in 2021 as a combination of the characteristics of a tech company with Geely’s carmaking expertise, Geely President An Conghui said in an interview with Bloomberg Television last year.

Zeekr is aimed to steal an edge on tech giants like Apple and Xiaomi Corp., which appear poised to start treating cars as a piece of hardware that’s constantly improved with software upgrades, An added. The acquisition of Meizu seems to bring Li’s competition with those leaders in the smartphone space to their market before they have entered his.

“The ever-increasing integration of consumer electronics into our daily lives is driving demand for interoperability across multiple platforms,” Li said. “Future development will be driven by integrated relationships across multiple devices and platforms that deliver an immersive experience for end users.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Traders Face Showdown With Kuroda as BOJ Policy Rips Every Asset

    (Bloomberg) -- The yen sinking to even deeper lows. Short sellers driving Japanese bond yields through the central bank’s target. Stocks on a rollercoaster ride and credit investors running for the sidelines. Most Read from BloombergBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesLong, Moderate and Painful: What Next US Recession May Look LikeUS Court Ruling May Take 70,000 Truckers Off Road, Spur JamsJPMorgan Sees ‘Stratospheric’ $380 Oil on Worst-Case Russian CutJPMorgan’s Aronov Ignores

  • ECB Plans to Block Banks from Giant Windfall as Rates Rise: FT

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank is exploring ways to prevent banks from earning windfall profits from the subsidized lending program it launched during the pandemic, once it raises interest rates later this month, according to a report Sunday by the Financial Times. Most Read from BloombergBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesLong, Moderate and Painful: What Next US Recession May Look LikeUS Court Ruling May Take 70,000 Truckers Off Road, Spur JamsJPMorgan Sees ‘Stratos

  • Tether Fails to Calm Jittery Nerves With Short Sellers Circling

    (Bloomberg) -- Repeated assurances by the backers of Tether, the biggest stablecoin, that the token is backed by ample reserves and working smoothly haven’t been enough to reassure markets. Most Read from BloombergBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesLong, Moderate and Painful: What Next US Recession May Look LikeUS Court Ruling May Take 70,000 Truckers Off Road, Spur JamsJPMorgan Sees ‘Stratospheric’ $380 Oil on Worst-Case Russian CutJPMorgan’s Aronov Ignores the ‘Cash Is Trash

  • Japan FY2021/22 tax revenue seen revised up to record amount - draft

    Japan's government has revised up its estimates of national tax revenue from the last fiscal year ended in March, as a weak yen and economic recovery from the pandemic helped boost big firms' profits, a draft seen by Reuters showed on Monday. The fiscal 2021 tax revenue was likely to come to 67.0 trillion yen ($496.15 billion), a record for a second straight year, with the three major tax revenues from the sales tax, corporate tax and income tax, all revised up from earlier estimates. Bigger-than-expected tax revenues tend to prompt lawmakers to call for more spending to support a fragile economic recovery, as they would likely result in more unused budget.

  • Japan's KDDI shares slide nearly 4% after giant mobile network outage

    In a statement issued at 9:00 a.m. local time (0000 GMT) on Monday KDDI said data transmission had been broadly restored, but users might still experience difficulty in making voice calls due to service restrictions. The outage at a pillar of Japan's corporate establishment is the latest sign of strain on infrastructure in the world's third-biggest economy, after its power grid creaked during a heatwave last weak, though blackouts were narrowly avoided. The KDDI disruption came just days before an election to the upper house of Japan's parliament.

  • Tesla’s Bumpy Quarter Might Be About More Than Lockdowns in China

    Second-quarter earnings later this month offer investors a chance to quiz Elon Musk on a bewildering run of news, from job cuts to “money furnaces.”

  • Berkshire Hathaway Owns 17.4% of Occidental Petroleum After New Buys

    Berkshire Hathaway continued to buy more shares of Occidental Petroleum in recent days, purchasing a total of about $580 million of stock on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Berkshire Hathaway (Ticker BRK/A, BRK/B) now holds 163.4 million shares of Occidental Petroleum (OXY), a 17.4% stake, after buying a total of 9.9 million shares from Wednesday through Friday. Berkshire paid in a range of $57 to $60 a share for its latest purchases.

  • Shares cautious as Wall St futures slip, dollar holds firm

    Global share markets wavered on Monday as a run of soft U.S. data suggested downside risks for this week's June payrolls report, while the hubbub over possible recession was still driving a relief rally in government bonds. The search for safety kept the U.S. dollar near 20-year highs, though early action was light with U.S. markets on holiday. Cash Treasuries were shut but futures extended their gains, implying 10-year yields were holding around 2.88% having fallen 61 basis points from their June peak.

  • Global Exodus From Taiwan Stocks to Bring More Pain for Currency

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan’s dollar just posted its worst first half of a year on record and analysts foresee more losses as overseas investors exit the island’s equities. Most Read from BloombergBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesLong, Moderate and Painful: What Next US Recession May Look LikeUS Court Ruling May Take 70,000 Truckers Off Road, Spur JamsJPMorgan Sees ‘Stratospheric’ $380 Oil on Worst-Case Russian CutJPMorgan’s Aronov Ignores the ‘Cash Is Trash’ Chorus: Q&AThe curren

  • Kyoto's love-hate relationship with tourists endures as yen weakens

    Poring over the ledger at her more than 230-year-old liquor shop in Kyoto, Yasuko Fujii has mixed feelings about the return of foreign tourists who would crowd the streets of Japan's ancient capital before the pandemic - and buy lots of whisky and wine. Her ambivalence reflects a broader uncertainty in Japan about welcoming tourist hordes amid fears they could trigger a resurgence in COVID-19 cases, even though a weak yen would be a big draw for tourists and a boon for local businesses. "From a business standpoint, we want foreign tourists to come," the 79-year-old Fujii said.

  • First Mover Asia: Singapore’s Monetary Authority Finally Notices Three Arrows’ Capital AUM Discrepancy; Bitcoin Holds Above $19K in Weekend Trading

    The Monetary Authority of Singapore’s reprimand of the crypto hedge fund for providing misleading information may only be a first step; bitcoin holds over $19K.

  • SWMBRD Announces Issuance of Warrants Pursuant to Warrant Incentive Program

    VANCOUVER, BC, June 30, 2022: SWMBRD Sports Inc. (CSE:SWIM) (“SWMBRD” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that, further to its News Releases of June 2, 2022 and June 13, 2022, nineteen eligibl...

  • Boeing and 7 More Industrial Stocks for the Second Half of 2022

    The second quarter was brutal for stocks. But the drops have left several industrial shares looking attractive, at least according to the Street.

  • Micron: ‘It could take a few quarters for growth to re-emerge’ in semiconductors, analyst says

    Bank of America senior semiconductor analyst Vivek Arya shared his thoughts on Micron’s earnings and the semiconductor industry.

  • Northrop Grumman Leads 5 Defensive Plays Going On Offense; All Are Near Buy Points

    Northrop Grumman headlines five stocks that are near or just above buy points, with the mettle to withstand a recession.

  • Weddings are ‘through the roof this year,’ Zola CEO

    The wedding business is booming. After the pandemic forced couples to postpone walking down the aisle, weddings are ‘through the roof this year,’ as the cost to attend the big celebration soars.

  • Three Arrows Capital files for Chapter 15 bankruptcy

    Crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC) filed for Chapter 15 bankruptcy in a federal bankruptcy court in the Southern District of New York on Friday, in hopes to shield its U.S. assets after a court in the British Virgin Islands reportedly ordered the firm into liquidation last week. See related article: Three Arrows Capital […]

  • ‘It’s so horrible that I want to buy it’ — Jim Cramer likes these 2 crushed tech stocks that are still posting white-hot revenue growth

    High-quality items seldom go on sale. Grab them when they do.

  • 4 of the Safest Dividend Stocks Retirees Can Confidently Buy Right Now

    Retirees can rest easy owning these passive income powerhouses, which range in yield between 1.9% and 7.6%.

  • ‘This recession will be the most severe yet’: Peter Schiff called the 2008 financial crash and now says the next downturn will be even worse. Here's what he likes for safety

    Schiff publicly predicted the great financial crash of 2008. Will he be right again?