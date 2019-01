The Daimler logo is seen before the Daimler annual shareholder meeting in Berlin, Germany, April 5, 2018. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

(Reuters) - Chinese billionaire Li Shufu's Geely Group cut its 9.7 percent stake in carmaker Daimler AG <DAIGn.DE> by more than half, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Li had taken a 9.69 percent stake in Daimler in 2018.

Daimler declined to comment on the report.





