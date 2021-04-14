Geely’s Iconic Lotus Cars Said to Mull Raising $1 Billion

Manuel Baigorri
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co. is considering raising about $1 billion to help expand its iconic British sports and racing automotive business Lotus Cars into the electric vehicles market in China, according to people familiar with the matter.

Geely is working with advisers to sound out potential investor interest in a funding round that could value Lotus’s EV operations at about $5 billion, the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is private.

Separately from the fundraising, the Chinese company is also weighing an initial public offering of Lotus Cars, or just the British carmaker’s EV business, as soon as next year, the people said. A listing could value the entire business, including its combustion-driven sports and racing cars, at more than $15 billion, the people said.

Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd. shares rose as much as 6.6% in their biggest advance in a month, outperforming a 1% gain in the benchmark Hang Seng Index.

Chinese billionaire Li Shufu’s Geely, which also controls Sweden-based Volvo Car AB, purchased a stake in Group Lotus in 2017. It owns 51% of the company, including both Lotus Cars and consultancy Lotus Engineering, while Malaysia’s Etika Automotive Bhd. owns the remainder, according to a press release. Under Geely, Lotus in 2019 launched its all-electric Evija hypercar, a 1,972-horsepower coupe that costs about $2 million.

Considerations are ongoing and details including size and timing could change, the people said. A Geely representative declined to comment. Representatives for Lotus didn’t immediately comment when contacted by Bloomberg News.

Geely is seeking to expand into electric vehicles amid a booming market in countries including China. Polestar, the electric carmaker controlled by Volvo Car and its owner Geely, is exploring options for going public as soon as this year, Bloomberg News has reported.

Investor mania over EV-related stocks has pushed the share prices of players including Nio Inc. and Xpeng Inc. to stratospheric levels. That intense interest has also spawned a wave of EV upstarts raising billions and racing to list via special-purpose acquisition companies. More than $180 billion has been raised globally through SPAC IPOs in the past 12 months, Bloomberg-compiled data show.

(Updates with Geely Automobile share price in fourth paragraph.)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Nomura Tightens Hedge Fund Financing After Archegos Collapse

    (Bloomberg) -- Nomura Holdings Inc. is beginning to tighten financing for some hedge fund clients following the Archegos Capital Management LP fiasco that may cost Japan’s biggest brokerage an estimated $2 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.The restrictions include curbing leverage for some clients previously granted exceptions to margin financing limits, one of the people said, declining to be identified as the details are private. A representative for the Tokyo-based firm declined to comment.Nomura is taking steps to reduce risk at its prime brokerage unit in the wake of the Archegos collapse that may result in combined losses of $10 billion for global banks, according to estimates from JPMorgan Chase & Co.The Japanese brokerage joins a swathe of high-profile lenders caught up in the failure including Credit Suisse Group AG, which disclosed a first-quarter charge of 4.4 billion Swiss francs ($4.76 billion) for its ties to the New York-based firm.Credit Suisse has also been tightening financing terms for hedge funds and family offices, in a potential revamp of new industry practices after the blowup, people with direct knowledge of the matter said last week. The Swiss bank is also planning a sweeping overhaul of the hedge fund business at the center of the incident.‘Too Early’Nomura is examining the cause of the possible losses and it’s too early to say how it might impact earnings, an executive at the firm said in March, asking not to be identified. They declined to say how much the company has unwound positions linked to Archegos, which made highly leveraged bets on stocks that imploded when the investments suddenly lost value last month.Shares in Nomura lost 2.3% as of 10:33 a.m. in Tokyo on Wednesday. Under Kentaro Okuda, who became chief executive officer last April, Nomura’s net income reached a 19-year high for the nine months ended in December, driven by a boom in trading and investment banking at home and overseas. The brokerage said in late March that it had an estimated $2 billion claim against a U.S. client, which Bloomberg identified as Archegos. The announcement sent the stock plunging 16% on March 29.Although Nomura is yet to confirm exactly how much it will lose from Archegos, SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. analysts led by Masao Muraki have said that it may post a 95 billion yen loss in the fourth quarter as a result of the trades.The brokerage isn’t the only Japanese financial institution taking a hit from Archegos. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc.’s securities unit is booking a $270 million loss from the debacle, while Mizuho Financial Group Inc. faces about 10 billion yen in potential losses, Bloomberg has reported.Prime-brokerage divisions cater specifically to hedge funds, lending them cash and securities and conducting their trades. The relationships can be very lucrative for investment banks as well as a significant source of revenue.(Updates with Wednesday’s stock price in seventh paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Former Seahawks DE Jadeveon Clowney remains on the market

    Former Seattle Seahawks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney remains on the open market but could be headed for a second visit with the Browns.

  • Telkom Indonesia Unit Mitratel Weighs $1 Billion IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- PT Dayamitra Telekomunikasi, the infrastructure unit of state-owned PT Telkom Indonesia, is considering an initial public offering that could raise about $1 billion, in what could be the country’s biggest first-time share sale in more than a decade, people familiar with the matter said.Dayamitra, also known as Mitratel, has asked for proposals on the potential offering in Jakarta and could pick advisers soon, said the people, who asked not to be named as the information is private. Deliberations are at an early stage and details of the offering could still change, the people said.“There is an IPO plan for Mitratel around end of the year, the preparation process is underway,” Ririek Adriansyah, president director of Telkom Indonesia, said in a text message in response to a Bloomberg News query. There are no further details to share and the company will announce more in due time, he said.At $1 billion, Mitratel’s potential IPO could be Indonesia’s largest since PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur’s $696 million offering in 2010, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.The telecommunications infrastructure firm would join gold miner PT Archi Indonesia, dairy firm Cimory Group and a state-owned geothermal merged entity in seeking a listing in Southeast Asia’s biggest economy. Companies have raised $137 million through first-time share sales in Indonesia this year, less than the $225 million raised over the same period in 2020, data compiled by Bloomberg show.Mitratel manages more than 16,000 telecommunication towers throughout Indonesia, according to its website. All Indonesian cellular operators are its tenants and have placed their base transceiver station devices in the Mitratel towers.(Updates with Indonesia’s IPO market data in fifth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Ford Partners With Nio On Charging As Chinese Auto Giant Geely Eyes EV Deal

    Ford opened preorders for its made-in-China Mustang Mach-E and announced it will have access to Nio's charging network.

  • Dow Jones, S&P 500 Pause, Nasdaq Slips After Powell Comments; Tesla Upgraded; Alibaba, Floor & Decor Rally

    Leaderboard stocks Floor & Decor and Robolox were early risers, Tesla rose on an upgrade, as the Nasdaq and Dow Jones shifted lower.

  • Ant Group to Become Financial Holding Company as Part of Alibaba Settlement: Report

    The terms of the restructuring are expected to curb the Alibaba affiliate's profitability and valuation.

  • Spotify launches its in-car entertainment system 'Car Thing' in US

    Spotify this morning officially announced the limited U.S. release of its first hardware device, the oddly named Car Thing, aimed at Spotify Premium subscribers. The new device -- which Spotify is surprisingly offering for free plus shipping -- has evolved substantially from the version that first began testing in 2019. This upgraded model has a touchscreen, a big, grippable knob for navigation, voice control features and four preset buttons at the top for favorite music, podcasts or playlists, similar to Spotify on mobile devices.

  • Google is shutting down its iOS and Android Shopping apps

    Google is adding another entry to its app graveyard, and this time it's Shopping that's getting the guillotine.

  • AP source: Browns still putting rush on Jadeveon Clowney

    The Browns appear to be closing in on Jadeveon Clowney. Continuing a pursuit that began with a contract offer Clowney turned down last year, Cleveland remains interested in signing the free agent defensive end, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press. Clowney visited the Browns on March 24, and NFL Network reported on Monday that he'll return to Cleveland's headquarters Wednesday — a visit that could include a physical that may lead to a contract agreement.

  • Singapore's Grab to go public in world's biggest $40 billion SPAC merger

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Grab Holdings, the largest ride-hailing and food delivery firm in Southeast Asia, clinched a merger on Tuesday with special-purpose acquisition company Altimeter Growth Corp securing a valuation of nearly $40 billion and paving the way for a coveted U.S. listing. As part of Singapore-based Grab's agreement with the SPAC backed by Altimeter Capital, investors such as Temasek Holdings, BlackRock, Fidelity International, Abu Dhabi's Mubadala and Malaysia's Permodalan Nasional Bhd will participate in a $4 billion private investment in public equity offering. Funds managed by Altimeter Capital will lead the investment with $750 million.

  • ECB Seeks Details on Banks’ Hedge Fund Risks After Archegos

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s top financial watchdog has asked some of the bloc’s largest banks for additional information on their exposure to hedge funds after the recent collapse of Archegos Capital Management.The checks by the European Central Bank on lenders such as Deutsche Bank AG and BNP Paribas SA are standard practice after such a disruptive event for the industry, according to people familiar with the matter. All banks supervised by the ECB that have a significant hedge fund business are likely to face these questions, they said, asking not to be identified discussing the private information.Representatives for the ECB, Deutsche Bank and BNP declined to comment.The collapse of Archegos, a secretive family office that had made highly leveraged bets on stocks, could cause as much as $10 billion of losses for banks, analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. estimate. Swiss lender Credit Suisse Group AG alone has put the expected hit at 4.4 billion Swiss francs ($4.7 billion) in the first quarter.Euro-region banks, by contrast, have come away largely unscathed. Deutsche Bank had several billion dollars of exposure to Archegos when it started unraveling but the German lender quickly sold its holdings, Bloomberg News has reported. It said it won’t incur a loss as a result of the firm’s collapse.Archegos put on its trades with the help of so-called prime brokerage units at a number of investment banks, effectively borrowing large amounts to amplify returns. When the investments declined and lenders asked for more collateral, the firm collapsed and banks raced to unwind the positions with prices plummeting.Prime brokerage units make money by lending cash and securities to hedge funds and executing their trades. The business is risky but lucrative, earning European banks Barclays Plc, BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse, Societe Generale SA and UBS Group AG a combined $4 billion in 2019, according to a report from JPMorgan.“There is a need to scrutinize the reasons why the banks enabled the fund to leverage up to such an extent,” ECB executive board member Isabel Schnabel said in an interview with Der Spiegel last week. “It is a warning signal that there are considerable systemic risks that need to be better regulated.”(Adds previous comments from ECB executive in final paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • BlackRock, Temasek to Raise Billions for Carbon-Cutting Startups

    (Bloomberg) -- Two of the world’s most powerful money managers are joining forces to build a business on climate-change investing and raise one of the largest venture-capital funds dedicated to carbon-cutting technologies.BlackRock Inc. and Singapore’s Temasek Holdings Pte. formed a new firm, Decarbonization Partners, to take stakes in startups that have the potential to reduce the world’s reliance on fossil fuels and meet the goal of zero-carbon emissions in three decades. They’re committing a total of $600 million to the effort, including $300 million of seed capital for a $1 billion first fund, and raising the rest from outside investors.Eventually, Decarbonization Partners aims to manage billions across multiple funds, BlackRock Chief Executive Officer Larry Fink said in an interview with Bloomberg Television, adding, “I look at this as one of the greatest investment opportunities over our lifetimes.”Although renewables are displacing coal in power generation and electric vehicles can be cost-competitive with gasoline-driven cars, there are no viable solutions for problems like large-scale storage of energy or clean alternatives to carbon-intensive cement and steel production. Hydrocarbons still dominate much of the economy because they're cheap and easy to transport.Today, the pools of money dedicated to clean tech are growing, but managers tend to focus either on the bleeding edge of innovation or cash-flowing assets such as solar arrays and wind farms. BlackRock and Temasek are zeroing in on late-stage VC, the point at which startups need greater amounts of capital to manufacture at scale and expand into new markets.“As you look at the transition to greener options, there is obviously a need to address the gulf between the cost of what’s available today and the cost curve of those solutions,” Dilhan Pillay Sandrasegara, CEO of Temasek International, said. “That’s why private capital is required, to give these solutions a chance of making it to commercialization, to where the cost curves can be brought down to the levels of non-green options or even lower.” Breakthrough Energy Ventures, founded by Bill Gates in 2015, is currently the largest VC player in sustainable energy. It has raised more than $2 billion for early-stage investing, where the risk of failure is high, and anticipates holding its stakes for 20 years or longer. Another, Energy Impact Partners, has raised $1.7 billion, mainly from power utilities and industrial companies.More money is flowing into carbon-related investing. Dealmakers Chamath Palihapitiya and Ian Osborne plan to raise at least $1 billion for a publicly traded vehicle. Venture funding for climate tech startups totaled $16 billion in 2019, up from about $400 million in 2013, according to a PwC report published last year.The first climate-investing boom between 2006 and 2011 ended poorly, with venture funds losing more than half the $25 billion invested. One notable bankruptcy was Solyndra, a solar-panel startup with financing backed by U.S. taxpayers.Decarbonization Partners will operate like a traditional VC fund, asking investors to lock up money for about a decade and targeting annualized returns of about 20%. Fink offered $5 billion as a longer-term goal for assets under management.“We’re going to be testing this, we’re going to be building it, we’re going to have proof of concept and then we’ll see,” he said. “This is not tens of billions of dollars. It may lead to those types of large-scale investments, but it doesn’t need to be that large-scale.”Temasek, a state-owned investor that oversees about $230 billion, has pledged to reduce net-carbon emissions by its portfolio companies to half their 2010 level by 2030 and to zero by 2050. Because it controls Singapore Airlines, one of Temasek’s priorities is finding a sustainable and cost-effective alternative to jet fuel. Pillay and Fink described their shared interest in making green hydrogen a practical replacement for fossil fuels. Decarbonization Partners also is targeting technologies in battery storage, autonomous driving and power grid reliability, as well as materials and process innovation for industries and infrastructure.As the world’s largest asset manager, New York-based BlackRock has the reach and client relationships to marshal capital into new investment vehicles. Just last week, it raised $4.8 billion to buy renewable-power facilities and separately raised $1.5 billion from Temasek, the California State Teachers’ Retirement System and others for two exchange-traded funds. The ETFs use proprietary research and analytics to find stocks that’ll benefit in the low-carbon transition.Fink has taken a vocal stance in the fight to reduce carbon emissions, declaring climate change an investment risk and pushing for sustainability. In his annual letter to CEOs in January, he said companies must disclose plans for making their business models compatible with a net-zero economy.Read more: Fink Demands Net-Zero Disclosure as Climate Push StrengthensTemasek and BlackRock already are partners in a Chinese asset-management business and Temasek is one of BlackRock’s top shareholders. Pillay, who takes over as Temasek CEO in October, said he’ll judge the new venture’s success on two measures: the speed at which its investments help achieve carbon abatement in the economy, and profitability.“We’re not going to look at sacrificing returns,” he said. “We may have to wait longer, given the early-stage element of this partnership, but we do believe the returns will come.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Biden team pounds Congress to sell $2 trillion infrastructure bill

    Top Biden officials have meetings planned with more than a dozen congressional committees this week as they try to pass a multi-trillion-dollar infrastructure package on an accelerated timeline, senior White House sources tell Axios.Why it matters: Democrats are anxious to pass their massive tax-and-spend package before the August recess. If negotiations stretch beyond the summer break, the chances increase they drag into 2022, and it's hard to get members to take tough votes during election years.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe details: White House legislative affairs director Louisa Terrell and National Economic Council director Brian Deese have set up multiple meetings each day.The sessions involve members of Congress and National Economic Council staff and a group of Cabinet secretaries the White House has tapped to sell infrastructure.The infrastructure proposal touches on issues ranging from broadband internet to housing to climate. Cabinet leaders plan to meet with members of committees that intersect with their areas of expertise.Housing and Development Secretary Marcia Fudge is spending time discussing housing, for example, while Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo is working on the specifics of international competitiveness.Between the lines: Officials from both parties are deeply skeptical any deal can be hatched that would win the support of the 10 Republicans needed to pass major legislation.Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) had not yet left today's infrastructure outreach meeting with President Biden before his staff began tweeting in opposition to the proposal, Axios' Kadia Goba noted.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Can You Imagine How Janus Henderson Group's (NYSE:JHG) Shareholders Feel About The 99% Share Price Increase?

    Passive investing in index funds can generate returns that roughly match the overall market. But if you pick the right...

  • Intel's (INTC) Mobileye Partners With Udelv: Main Takeaways

    Intel's (INTC) Mobileye and Udelv are targeting to produce 35,000 Transporters by 2028.

  • Sputnik V, Covishield, Covaxin: What we know about India's Covid-19 vaccines

    Russia's Sputnik V is deemed to be safe and works in a way similar to the Oxford-AstraZeneca jab.

  • Daunte Wright news: Kim Potter flees home as unrest expected ahead of charging decision Wednesday

    Updates from Minnesota following protests overnight

  • ‘Unlike anything we’ve seen in modern history’: Attacks against journalists soar during Black Lives Matter protests

    Arrests of US journalists halfway through 2020 outnumber number of jailed reporters in China in 2019

  • White nationalist website calls Tucker Carlson’s ‘replacement’ rant ‘one of the best things Fox News has ever aired’

    The Fox News host has won the praise of an officially designated hate group after appearing to endorse the racist ‘replacement’ theory

  • Tom Cruise was told to stop smiling so much while doing stunts in movies

    Tom Cruise stunts have included climbing the Burj Khalifa, hanging off of the side of a plane, and breaking his ankle while jumping across buildings.