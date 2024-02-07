Geert Wilders dealt blow after Dutch coalition partner ‘throws in towel’

Geert Wilders, the anti-Islam firebrand known as the Dutch Donald Trump, won a shock victory in November’s snap general election - SEM VAN DER WAL/GETTY

Geert Wilders’ hopes of becoming prime minister took an “incredibly disappointing” blow after talks to form a new coalition government in the Netherlands collapsed.

Pieter Omtzigt, leader of the “radical centrist” New Social Contract (NSC) party, walked out of the negotiations blaming a row over public finances on Tuesday night.

“Incredibly disappointing,” Mr Wilders, who has been dubbed the “Dutch Donald Trump”, wrote on social media after it became clear his party could not form a majority government.

“The Netherlands wants this cabinet and now Pieter Omtzigt is throwing in the towel while we were still in talks until today. I don’t get it at all,” he added.

Struggle to form alliances

Mr Wilders, a veteran firebrand infamous for his fiercely anti-Islam rhetoric, won a shock landslide victory in November’s snap general election.

The Nexit-backing nationalist has struggled to form alliances with establishment parties in the months since his anti-migrant Freedom Party (PVV) won the election.

Support for the party is soaring despite the deadlock, with one poll showing it winning a staggering third of all available seats in the 150-seat Dutch parliament.

Mr Wilders had previously clashed with Mr Omtzigt, a popular centre-Right politician and anti-corruption campaigner, over his own manifesto.

It called for a referendum on Dutch membership of the EU, questioned climate change, and called for the Koran and Islamic schools to be banned, stances which Mr Wilders has since distanced himself from.

Plugging gaps in public finances

The Netherlands needs to find about €17 billion (£14.5 billion) in spending cuts but Mr Wilders has instead promised tax cuts and no big reductions in spending.

That infuriated the fiscally prudent Mr Omtzigt, whose party said it would not make “empty promises that cannot be kept” to the Dutch people

Mr Wilders was locked in coalition talks with the liberal and pro-business VVD, the farmers’ party BBB and the New Social Contract party.

“It has not gone unnoticed by me that the negotiators have been saying more mean things about each other than nice things,” Mr Omtzigt said.

The NSC said it was “finished” with this round of coalition talks, making it impossible as it stands for Mr Wilders to hold a majority.

It said it would remain “constructive” in talks over forming a government, but appeared to rule out serving in a majority cabinet with Mr Wilders, which would mean lending its support outside the coalition.

‘Slow-motion disaster’

Dilan Yesilgoz, leader of the centre-Right VVD, said: “I am very surprised. We were having constructive talks, even today.”

Caroline van der Plas, of the BBB, said it was “astonishing”.

“The latest coalition talks may go down in history as a slow-motion disaster,” wrote the Algemeen Dagblad newspaper.

Left-wing parties said that they should now have a turn at forming a government

The GroenLinks party of Frans Timmermans, the former EU climate chief, came second in November’s elections but also doesn’t have the seats for a majority.

The Netherlands is used to lengthy coalition talks because of its fragmented politics. The last government took 271 days to form and Mark Rutte will remain prime minister until a deal is clinched.

But Mr Wilders, emboldened by his rising popularity, has dangled the possibility of new elections if the talks founder.

