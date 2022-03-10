Geese cozy up in popular Decorah eagles' nest

Some new stars were looking for their time to shine on the Decorah eagles' nest cam on Wednesday.

Driving the news: A Canada geese couple had no problem making themselves at home in Decorah's most popular bald eagle nest near the trout hatchery.

The eagle couple that used to live there decided it was high time to leave the countryside and moved behind the city's Walmart instead.

State of play: It's not uncommon for geese to take up residence in larger birds' nests, especially if they migrated back to Iowa earlier than others, said Amy Ries of the Raptor Resource Project.

Yes, but: Bald eagles' nests are way higher than where geese usually lay their eggs.

So that means their goslings have to, well ... "We call it the leap of faith," Ries said. (They typically land okay though.)

What's next: Don't worry eagle fans — Ries doesn't expect the geese will make the nest their new home.

But if you're looking for some raptor action, there are currently eggs at the North Nest and they're expected to hatch March 25.

