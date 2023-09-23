Geese take over Echo Park lake

TechCrunch

Amazon today unveiled a new generation of Echo Frames, its lineup of Alexa-powered glasses, with enhanced speech processing, better noise isolation and a $269.99 price tag. The new Echo Frames are 15% thinner and last for six hours on a charge (with continuous media playback or talk time), an improvement over the previous gen. And they support "multipoint" pairing, allowing a wearer to pair the frames to multiple audio devices at once without taking out their phone. Amazon says that it also "completely redesigned" the audio experience with the Frames to deliver "more balanced sound, better audio clarity and less distortion."