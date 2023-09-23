Geese take over Echo Park lake
Geese have flocked to Echo Park Lake.
A bubble burst and a goose was on the loose during Wednesday's Tigers-Dodgers game.
Wednesday, during a press event at its HQ2 in Arlington, VA, Amazon announced a new way to control smart home devices using the upcoming Echo Hub.
Michigan is bringing back two old-school license plate designs from the late 1970s and early 80s, but drivers will have to pay quite a bit extra for the privilege.
Our first look at the all-new Echo Show 8.
We wore the new Echo Frames to try the updated audio and faster Alexa responses.
The biggest news stories this morning: Apple Watch Series 9 review, Amazon debuts Eye Gaze accessibility features on the Fire Max 11 tablet, All the hilarious corporate BS you might have missed in the Xbox leaks.
Amazon debuted an updated Echo Show 8 during its live event today, highlighting the device's new display, camera, microphones and spatial-audio capabilities.
Amazon today unveiled a new generation of Echo Frames, its lineup of Alexa-powered glasses, with enhanced speech processing, better noise isolation and a $269.99 price tag. The new Echo Frames are 15% thinner and last for six hours on a charge (with continuous media playback or talk time), an improvement over the previous gen. And they support "multipoint" pairing, allowing a wearer to pair the frames to multiple audio devices at once without taking out their phone. Amazon says that it also "completely redesigned" the audio experience with the Frames to deliver "more balanced sound, better audio clarity and less distortion."
The latest version of the Echo Frames will ship with a longer battery life and redesigned audio experience, along with several new colors and styles.
It didn’t take long to learn Panos Panay’s new home. The industry veteran, instrumental in developing Windows 11 and the Microsoft Surface line of 2-in-1s and laptops, will land at Amazon.
Our review of the iPhone 15 Pro Max, including camera testing, battery life, as well as real-world use of the Action button and USB-C.
Propane garage heaters are a cost-effective way to stay warm year-round. Propane costs less than gas and the heaters can be used in any part of the house.
Major League Baseball is ready to test its virtual ballpark for a regular-season game. Fans can “enter” the digital stadium on Wednesday, September 20, to watch the Tampa Bay Rays host the Los Angeles Angels. The league debuted the digital park earlier this summer for a celebrity softball game during this year’s All-Star Game activities.
Amazon shoppers praise the formula for helping to hydrate dry skin and smooth fine lines. Plus, it's made in the USA!
The Braves are the first team in the league to both clinch a playoff spot and win a division title.
So long, Smurfs. Adios, Alvin and the Chipmunks. Hello, "Saved by the Bell."
After the eighth death at Georgia’s Lake Lanier this year, there is growing alarm of the dangers to a place some feel is haunted by its complex past that many want forgotten.
San Antonio police intervened in Cam Wilder's park takeover at Lady Bird Johnson Park after thousands of people showed up.
Some people are saying it's genius, while others say it's a whole lot of work for nothing.
Telecom operators in India, the second largest wireless market, would like internet companies to compensate for using their networks, a recommendation they've made to the local regulatory body, echoing a viewpoint that is gaining some momentum in other parts of the world but also stoking fears about violation of net neutrality. Jio, India's largest telecom operator with more than 450 million subscribers, recommended to the local regulator that internet companies should be made to "contribute" toward telecom network costs based on the traffic they consume, their turnover and number of users.