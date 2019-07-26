Are Gefran S.p.A.’s (BIT:GE) Returns On Investment Worth Your While?

Today we are going to look at Gefran S.p.A. (BIT:GE) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. In particular, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First of all, we'll work out how to calculate ROCE. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. And finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.'

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Gefran:

0.13 = €14m ÷ (€161m - €57m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2019.)

So, Gefran has an ROCE of 13%.

Is Gefran's ROCE Good?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. It appears that Gefran's ROCE is fairly close to the Electronic industry average of 12%. Separate from Gefran's performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms looks satisfactory, and it may be worth researching in more depth.

In our analysis, Gefran's ROCE appears to be 13%, compared to 3 years ago, when its ROCE was 0.8%. This makes us wonder if the company is improving. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Gefran's past growth compares to other companies.

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for Gefran.

Do Gefran's Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Gefran has total liabilities of €57m and total assets of €161m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 36% of its total assets. Gefran has a middling amount of current liabilities, increasing its ROCE somewhat.

What We Can Learn From Gefran's ROCE

With a decent ROCE, the company could be interesting, but remember that the level of current liabilities make the ROCE look better. There might be better investments than Gefran out there, but you will have to work hard to find them . These promising businesses with rapidly growing earnings might be right up your alley.