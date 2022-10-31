Geico must face California class action claiming it overcharged on car insurance

1
Jonathan Stempel
·2 min read

By Jonathan Stempel

(Reuters) - A federal judge on Monday said a lawsuit accusing Geico Corp of overcharging more than 2 million California policyholders on car insurance early in the COVID-19 pandemic may proceed as a class action.

U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman in San Jose, California, rejected Geico's contention that a group lawsuit over the alleged inadequacy of its "Geico Giveback" program would create "insurmountable manageability problems."

Geico, part of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc, said a class action would not sufficiently account for differences among policyholders, including the time periods they had insurance.

The Chevy Chase, Maryland-based insurer also said it would be difficult to assess damages, isolate pandemic costs and adjust rates retroactively.

But the judge said a class action was preferable to individual lawsuits, and the plaintiffs' damages model "could present an appropriate percentage refund over a sufficiently long time" to address manageability concerns.

Lawyers for Geico did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The plaintiffs' lawyers did not immediately respond to similar requests.

Policyholders objected to Geico's decision to provide $2.5 billion of credits, including 15% on renewals, starting in April 2020, reflecting how people were at the time driving and getting into accidents less often.

They said Geico reaped a "windfall" because the credit fell "well short" of adequate given the lessened risks, and accused the insurer of falsely claiming that its credits provided "substantial and full relief."

Some insurers, including State Farm and Allstate Corp, offered pandemic-related refunds to policyholders.

The class covers California residents who bought Geico car, motorcycle or RV insurance between March 1, 2020 and now.

Geico is defending against a similar federal lawsuit in Chicago, and in May persuaded an appeals court in Manhattan to uphold a judge's dismissal of a similar lawsuit there.

Berkshire, based in Omaha, Nebraska, has owned all of Geico since 1996.

The case is Day v. Geico Casualty Co et al, U.S. District Court, Northern District of California, No. 21-02103.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

Recommended Stories

  • Oregon’s Bo Nix earns back-to-back Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week accolades, presented by Nextiva

    Oregon's Bo Nix named Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week, presented by Nextiva for Week Nine, on Monday, October 31. Follow Pac-12 football this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 football to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.

  • Rick Scott says Oz, Fetterman Senate race has been ‘hardest’ for GOP

    National Republican Senatorial Committee Chairman Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) said the Pennsylvania Senate race between Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz has been the hardest race for his party but still predicted a win for the GOP. “Well, we’re going to keep all 21 [states] that we have up. I think the hardest has been Pennsylvania,…

  • Texas wide receiver Wesley Watson decommits from CU Buffs

    Citing the program's state of transition, Wesley Watson has decommitted from Colorado

  • Trump and his company have cases in 3 NYC courthouses this week — but only 1 could really hurt him

    Donald Trump's lawyers will be all over New York City, with separate state fraud cases in Manhattan plus jury selection in a Bronx lawsuit.

  • SNL Tom Hanks Returns as David Pumpkins

    Tom Hanks makes a surprise return appearance on Saturday Night Live as David Pumpkins.

  • China bars GSK from bulk-buy drug programme for 18 months

    BEIJING/LONDON (Reuters) -China has blocked GSK from participating in its bulk-buy drug procurement programme focused on off-patent medicines from Oct. 31 until April 29, 2024, over quality problems with a prostate drug, the British drugmaker said on Monday. First reported by CCTV state television, the ban was imposed by authorities after a batch of GSK's prostate treatment - known chemically as dutasteride and sold under the brand name Avodart - made by a Polish contract manufacturer for GSK failed a recent quality check. No other GSK products are supplied to China through the so-called volume-based procurement (VBP) programme, a company spokesperson told Reuters.

  • Mel Tucker releases official statement, announces suspensions after UM tunnel altercation

    Mel Tucker releases statement, initial suspensions as a result of tunnel altercation at Michigan Stadium

  • Hillary Clinton Seeks Sanctions on Trump Over Failed Conspiracy Suit

    (Bloomberg) -- Hillary Clinton asked a federal judge to sanction former President Donald Trump and his lawyers for filing an allegedly frivolous lawsuit accusing them of conspiring to undermine his term in office.Most Read from BloombergMusk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Conspiracy Theory on Pelosi AttackLula Edges Out Bolsonaro to Win Presidency of Divided BrazilStocks Pare Big October Rally as Bond Yields Climb: Markets WrapThree Top Bankers Pull Out of Hong Kong's Global Finance SummitMo

  • In a game of inches, Phillies come up just short as Astros even World Series

    Game 2 was another reminder that the minutia of playoff baseball is often memorable. At least in the moment.

  • RNC chairwoman won’t apologize for mocking Fetterman, Biden speech issues

    Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel on Sunday sidestepped a question about whether she regrets mocking President Biden and Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman (D) for their speaking abilities. “Fox News Sunday” host Shannon Bream asked McDaniel to respond to her recent comments making light of the president’s speech impediment and Fetterman’s speaking issues…

  • Binance CEO says charging Twitter users ‘can be done very easily globally using cryptocurrencies’

    “We want to help solve immediate problems,” Zhao said on CNBC’s SquawkBox Monday morning, days after Binance helped to finance Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter, which is being taken private and de-listed. Zhao’s comment comes after buzz about possible monthly charges for Twitter blue subscriptions, as well as a charge for verified users, who would lose the blue verification checkmark within 90 days if they didn’t pay. Elon Musk might force you to pay up.

  • Gap says Russia deliveries stopped in March. But its clothing kept coming

    NEW YORK/LONDON/ISTANBUL (Reuters) -In March, clothing retailer Gap Inc joined numerous Western companies in announcing that it was halting deliveries to Russia to protest its invasion of Ukraine. “As a values-led company, one that is proud to do the right thing over the past 53 years in business, at this time, we have also suspended deliveries to Russia, where we have a small franchise presence,” the San Francisco-based company announced in a March 10 message to its employees. But Russian customs records reviewed by Reuters show that between March 11 and July 16, Gap's franchisee in Moscow received 1,585 clothing shipments with a declared value of $5.2 million.

  • 3 Things That Might Happen if You Don't Make Changes During Medicare Open Enrollment

    Now that we're a couple of weeks into Medicare's annual open enrollment period, it's time to get serious about exploring your coverage options for 2023. During open enrollment, you can switch from one Part D drug plan to another, or switch Medicare Advantage plans. If you don't make a change, you might end up bearing the cost of higher plan premiums in 2023 -- either because those that apply to your existing plan are rising, or because there's a less expensive alternative you didn't explore.

  • Ford targets quiet quitters with new policy that could see underachievers lose their severance

    Eight-year veterans face a stark choice: Leave now with a competitive payout or risk it all.

  • The Permian Basin Has a People Problem

    Booms and busts are part of the oil business, but the last two came at the worst possible time, happening less than six years apart—with a pandemic to boot.

  • Forget the $22,500 limit, some workers can supersize their tax-deferred retirement savings up to $265,000 in 2023

    If you really want to rev up your retirement savings and minimize income taxes, the best thing to be is a late-career professional in private practice. When you’re making a lot of money and are close to retirement age, you have savings options that go way beyond the levels of the typical workplace 401(k) plan. As long as you can handle a little extra paperwork and some fees, you can set up a solo retirement plan and enjoy higher limits than most employees.

  • Workers walk out of iPhone factory, highlighting virus woes

    Workers who assemble Apple Inc.’s newest iPhone walked away from a factory in central China following virus outbreaks and complaints of unsafe working conditions, highlighting the clash between the disease’s enduring risks and efforts to restore the global flow of goods. Employees started leaving the Foxconn factory in Zhengzhou after some fell ill in mid-October and received no treatment, according to an employee who asked not to be identified by name. “There are still people getting infected at the assembly lines, and they are still worried about going to work,” the employee said Monday by phone from Zhengzhou.

  • York County wants $81M stake in Panthers site bankruptcy. Judge could decide today

    Lawyers for GT Real Estate, the David Tepper company created to build the failed Carolina Panthers headquarters, deny the money was misused and say it doesn’t need to be paid back, either.

  • 8 Purchases Everyone Approaching Retirement Should Make

    Certain retirement purchases, like big houses and expensive boats, are often regretted by retirees. However, there are other purchases that act more as investments. Here are eight purchases every...

  • Amazon to delist top seller Appario on India marketplace amid regulatory heat

    Amazon plans to delist large seller Appario Retail, in which it maintains a stake, from the marketplace, the two said Monday, a year after ending ties for another large seller (Cloudtail) following allegations from retailers that some sellers received preferential treatment. Amazon and Patni Group-owned Zodiac said in a statement that they have agreed to renew their joint venture, called Frontizo Business Services, but have decided that Appario Retail will “cease to be a seller” on Amazon India within the next 12 months. “The partners will continue to explore new business opportunities, including helping businesses across India to scale up their online presence,” an Amazon spokesperson in India told TechCrunch in a statement.