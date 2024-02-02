Geisinger accepting applications for summer junior volunteer program

Feb. 2—DANVILLE — Geisinger is now accepting applications for their junior volunteer program that will be held at several Geisinger locations this summer.

The program will be held June 17 through Aug. 9 at Geisinger Medical Center, Geisinger Lewistown Hospital, Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center and Geisinger Community Medical Center.

Teens between the ages of 15 and 18 will learn about health care throughout the eight-week structured service program, which will feature weekly educational workshops.

Students are eligible to earn the Presidential Service Award for the hours they serve volunteering in their communities, according to Geisinger.

An online application, references, interview and commitment to serving a minimum of four to five hours each week throughout the session will be required.

Applications for the program can be submitted online at geisinger.org/about-geisinger/volunteer and will be accepted until Feb. 29.

For more information, call 570-271-6230 or email tsmcdowell1@geisinger.edu.