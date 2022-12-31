UPDATE Geisinger employee dead, suspect on loose, officials say

Dec. 31—DANVILLE — State police are "actively investigating" a shooting that took place at the Geisinger Medical Center campus that left an employee dead and a suspect on the loose, according to officials.

Montour County Coroner Scott Lynn confirmed a female in her 40s was discovered dead in an employee parking lot off Red Lane at around 5:30 p.m. Friday.

Lynn said he was not releasing the woman's name at this time and that police, including a state police forensic unit, is on scene probing the incident.

State police spokesperson Andrea Jacobs said the state police are actively investigating the shooting.

"It is believed to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public at this time," she said. "More information will be released as the investigation continues."

Authorities are scanning parking lot camera footage for details on the suspect, who Lynn said could have possibly fled the scene in a dark-colored SUV.

Lynn, along with Chief Medical Officer Dr. Rosemary Leeming and Chief Nurse Crystal Muthler said authorities and Geisinger are sweeping the hospital before going back to normal operations even though it is unlikely the suspect is inside.

Muthler said employees will be traumatized by this event.

"Our employees will be deeply traumatized by this," Muthler said. "What happens to one of us happens to all of us."

Leeming said Geisinger activated an emergency system to notify employees, and no one was allowed in or out of the facility. Officials said the hospital continued to operate the emergency room with escorts. Officials said the lockdown was lifted at around 10 p.m. Friday.

Police vehicles from various Valley departments circled the Geisinger Medical Center complex and employees could be seen exiting with escorts and entering the same way.

A road leading to the parking lot was blocked with heavy police presence.

Evangelical Community Hospital also enacted a temporary cautionary lockdown due to "a developing situation at a neighboring health care facility," according to a release from Evangelical officials.

"Patients seeking care should enter through the main entrance or the emergency department entrance," the release said. "Every patient entering should anticipate a security check."

The lockdown was lifted a short time after.

Lynn said he would be updating the public when more information becomes available.