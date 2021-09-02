Geistown homicide defendant makes court appearance

Sep. 2—EBENSBURG — The defendant in a Geistown Borough homicide case appeared in court via video conference for a hearing on Thursday.

Joshua Michael Gorgone, 26, faces charges of criminal homicide, aggravated assault, robbery, theft, tampering with evidence, possession of a controlled substance and abuse of a corpse in the April 5 killing of 54-year-old Denise Williams inside his Old Scalp Avenue apartment. Police say she went there to purchase a miniature refrigerator from him.

Gorgone's attorneys, public defenders Kevin Sanders and Michael Sylvester, have filed a motion seeking dismissal of the case. Thursday's habeas corpus hearing was held in response to the filing of that motion.

Assistant District Attorneys Joseph Green and Jessica Aurandt presented testimony during Tuesday's hearing from three witnesses — two detectives from the county district attorney's office and Malany Wilson, a teller from MERHO Federal Credit Union who waited on Williams twice on the day that she was killed.

Wilson testified that Williams stopped at the bank in the morning and took out about $120, then returned in the afternoon and took out $160 from her account.

"When she pulled up, she asked me if I ever bought anything from Facebook Marketplace," Wilson testified, saying that she responded that she had.

"She was so excited. She told me she found a refrigerator for her boyfriend's man cave," Wilson said, adding that Williams did not know if the item would fit in her car.

Detective Amanda Fox conducted the search warrant on Gorgone's phone after he was apprehended on April 6. During her testimony, she read several texts between Gorgone and an individual listed in his phone as "Fuzzo," believed to be his drug dealer, in which he describes himself as "sick."

Detective William Hines testified that the average price of a gram of heroin is $150 to $200, and it was believed that Williams took $160 out of the bank to pay Gorgone for the refrigerator because her daughter told police the $120 was for her.

Hines also testified that the fridge was still plugged in and had food in it after the crime and that it belonged to the owner of the apartment, Bill Coleman, not Gorgone.

Judge Tamara R. Bernstein did not make a ruling on the matter Thursday.