Geistown homicide hearing moved to Ebensburg

May 4—The court hearing for homicide suspect Joshua Gorgone, 26, has been moved to the court house in Ebensburg, authorities said.

Gorgone was charged in the April 6 stabbing death of Denise Williams, 54, of Hornerstown.

He will appear May 10, for a preliminary hearing before District Judge Susan Gindllesperger, of Stonycreek Township.

Assistant District Attorney Matthew Gribler requested the hearing be moved to allow the victim's family to view the proceeding.

The court house in Ebensburg offers a larger space for social distancing and Cambria County Sheriff's deputies provide court-room security.

"We would want the family to be in the courtroom," Gribler said.

Williams visited Gorgone's apartment in the 900 block of Old Scalp Avenue to buy a refrigerator that was advertised online.

Her family had reported her missing and police used a phone app to find her cellphone, and with the help of Onstar, traced her Chevrolet Trax to Hoyt Street in Richland Township.

Police from Geistown, Johnstown and Richland Township determined that Williams was to meet Gorgone after an ad was placed on Facebook Marketplace.

When police entered Apartment 206, Gorgone was gone and Williams' body was found in the bathroom. Police later apprehended Gorgone at Richland Town Center.

Gorgone reportedly told police they he and Williams argued over the price of the refrigerator and that he stabbed her multiple times with a kitchen knife.

Williams was mother of two and was employed in Conemaugh Health System, where she had worked as a nursing assistant for 16 years.

Gorgone, listed on documents as a St. Michael resident, had lived in the Geistown apartment for about six months and told his landlord that he worked at Giant Eagle.

Gorgone is being held without bond in Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg.