Geistown man to stand trial in fatal 2022 crash in Richland Township, authorities say

May 25—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — A Geistown Borough man will stand trial in connection with the 2022 three-vehicle crash on Scalp Avenue in Richland Township that killed a Windber man, authorities said.

Donald Wayne Burkett, 39, of the 1200 block of Christy Drive, waived his right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday before District Judge Susan Gindlesperger, of Stonycreek Township. Burkett was represented by attorney Michael Sylvester, of the Cambria County Public Defender's office.

Cambria County Assistant District Attorney Warren L. Crilly III also was in the courtroom Wednesday.

Richland Township police Capt. Rick Pollino charged Burkett with homicide by vehicle, homicide by vehicle while DUI, aggravated assault by vehicle and aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI.

Pollino also charged Burkett with involuntary manslaughter, driving under the influence of a combination of drugs and alcohol, driving under the influence of a controlled substance and multiple traffic violations.

Toby Shreffler, 20, of Windber, was the front-seat passenger in a 2006 Hyundai Sonata driven by his 25-year-old sister Courtney Shreffler.

They were pulling out of KFC, 1007 Scalp Ave., when the vehicle was struck by Burkett's 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt.

Witnesses told police the Cobalt was headed westbound at a high rate of speed as Courtney Shreffler was pulling out of Gould Avenue at KFC.

Burkett's vehicle collided with the driver's side of the Hyundai Sonata.

Burkett hit the brake and left 185 feet of skid marks on the road, Pollino said.

Richland volunteer firefighters cut all three people from their vehicles, and they were taken by East Hills EMS to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, in Johnstown.

Shreffler died in the intensive care unit.

A state police reconstruction team determined that Burkett was driving 98 mph five seconds before the crash. Burkett admitted to drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana, Pollino said.

A 72-year-old Richland Township man who was driving a 2018 Chevrolet Cruze was not injured when his vehicle became involved in the crash, Pollino said.

Burkett is being held in Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg on $250,000 percentage bond.

