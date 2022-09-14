Geistown woman accused of stealing billing funds, police say.

Sep. 14—A Geistown woman will stand trial, accused of stealing more than $34,000 by withholding billing payments from the business that contracted her company's services, authorities said.

Debra Ann Iachini-Lux, 64, of the 200 block of Walters Avenue, waived her right to a preliminary hearing on Wednesday before District Judge Susan Gindlesperger, of Stonycreek Township.

According to a complaint affidavit, Fyzical Therapy & Balance in Windber, which was previously called Stroz Physical Therapy, contracted with Laurel Highlands Medical Consultants Inc., in Richland Township, on Jan. 16, 2017, to handle medical billing, including processing credit card payments.

The contract was terminated on Sept. 11, 2019, after discrepancies were reported, covering 29 months, the Windber company said.

Iachini-Lux, owner of LHMCI, is accused of collecting payments of $34,084 but not remitting the funds to the physical therapy company.

The company is seeking restitution of $43,313.38, which includes $8,000 for a forensic audit by Wessel & Co., of Johnstown.

Iachini-Lux is asserting her innocence and the case will be resolved at the county level, her attorney Michael Filia said.

Richland police Capt. Rick Pollino charged Iachini-Lux with theft by failure to make required disposition of funds and receiving stolen property.

She is free on bond.