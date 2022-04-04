Geistown woman faces charges, accused of theft of billing funds, police say

Apr. 4—A Geistown woman has been charged in connection with the theft of more than $34,000, accused of withholding billing payments from the company that contracted her company's services, authorities said.

Richland Township police detectives charged Debra Ann Iachini-Lux, 64, of the 200 block of Walters Avenue, with theft by failure to make required disposition of funds received and receiving stolen property.

According to a complaint affidavit, Fyzical Therapy & Balance in Windber, which was previously called Stroz Physical Therapy, contracted with Laurel Highlands Medical Consultants Inc., of Richland, on Jan. 16, 2017, to handle medical billing, including processing credit card payments, police said.

The contract was terminated on Sept. 11, 2019, after discrepancies were reported, covering of 29 months.

Iachini-Lux, owner of LHMCI, is accused of collecting payments of $34,084.11 but not remitting the funds to the physical therapy company.

The company is seeking restitution of $43,313.38, which includes $8,000 for a forensic audit by Wessel & Co., of Johnstown.

Iachini-Lux said her employee provided the physical therapy company the wrong reports, the affidavit said.

Iachini-Lux was arraigned by District Judge Susan Gindlesperer, of Stonycreek Township, and released on $30,000 bond.

Patrick Buchnowski is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 532-5061. Follow him on Twitter @PatBuchnowskiTD.