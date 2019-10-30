Is GEL (BIT:GEL) A Risky Investment?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital. So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We can see that GEL S.p.A. (BIT:GEL) does use debt in its business. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is GEL's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that GEL had €5.31m of debt in June 2019, down from €5.80m, one year before. However, it does have €3.81m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about €1.50m.

How Healthy Is GEL's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that GEL had liabilities of €6.01m due within 12 months and liabilities of €5.80m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of €3.81m as well as receivables valued at €5.08m due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by €2.92m.

This deficit isn't so bad because GEL is worth €8.42m, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. But we definitely want to keep our eyes open to indications that its debt is bringing too much risk.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Given net debt is only 1.0 times EBITDA, it is initially surprising to see that GEL's EBIT has low interest coverage of 1.1 times. So one way or the other, it's clear the debt levels are not trivial. Importantly, GEL's EBIT fell a jaw-dropping 55% in the last twelve months. If that decline continues then paying off debt will be harder than selling foie gras at a vegan convention. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if GEL can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. Looking at the most recent three years, GEL recorded free cash flow of 21% of its EBIT, which is weaker than we'd expect. That's not great, when it comes to paying down debt.