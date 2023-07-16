Gelligaer: Ponies found in 'terrible' condition are rescued

The ponies were found on Gelligaer Common but no owner could ever be traced

A group of ponies who were rescued after being found in "terrible" conditions are expected to make a full recovery.

The animals were found on Gelligaer Common, which spans the counties of Caerphilly and Merthyr Tydfil.

The HorseWorld charity said the ponies were "running wild" on common land with "no sign of anyone caring for them".

The case was investigated for a possible prosecution, but no owner could be traced.

HorseWorld said it worked with other charities to rescue 25 ponies in total from the common, before bringing five of them - now named Pretzel, Peanut, Pumpkin, Peaches and Plum - to live at their site in Bristol.

The charity said there had not been enough grazing to sustain the animals.

A spokesperson for Caerphilly council said neither it nor Merthyr Tydfil council had responsibility for the horses.

The ponies are now "safe for the rest of their lives", rescuers says

Sarah Hollister, head of equine welfare at HorseWorld, said: "The positive news is all five ponies are doing really well now and are expected to make a full recovery."

She said her team had started some "very gentle" rehabilitation training with the ponies to help them get used to being handled.

Ms Hollister added: "For ponies like this, that have likely never had human contact, we start with a glove on a pole and slowly get them used to being touched with the trainer remaining at a comfortable distance for them.

"As they accept this, we can move a little closer. This is a long slow process which is never rushed, it takes as long as it takes. The welfare of the horses, their comfort and happiness, is paramount."

The charity said it could take years for the ponies to be fully trained and ready to embark on the new lives ahead of them.

It added: "Whatever lies ahead, once a horse or pony comes into HorseWorld's care we guarantee they have a home for life.

"They are safe for the rest of their lives."