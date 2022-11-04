Gelsenwasser AG's (FRA:WWG) Fundamentals Look Pretty Strong: Could The Market Be Wrong About The Stock?

Gelsenwasser (FRA:WWG) has had a rough three months with its share price down 26%. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Gelsenwasser's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Gelsenwasser is:

12% = €122m ÷ €986m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. So, this means that for every €1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of €0.12.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Gelsenwasser's Earnings Growth And 12% ROE

At first glance, Gelsenwasser seems to have a decent ROE. Further, the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 12%. Despite the modest returns, Gelsenwasser's five year net income growth was quite low, averaging at only 2.7%. A few likely reasons that could be keeping earnings growth low are - the company has a high payout ratio or the business has allocated capital poorly, for instance.

As a next step, we compared Gelsenwasser's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 2.0%.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Gelsenwasser is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Gelsenwasser Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Gelsenwasser has a three-year median payout ratio of 64% (implying that it keeps only 36% of its profits), meaning that it pays out most of its profits to shareholders as dividends, and as a result, the company has seen low earnings growth.

Additionally, Gelsenwasser has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years, which means that the company's management is determined to pay dividends even if it means little to no earnings growth.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that Gelsenwasser's performance has been quite good. We are particularly impressed by the considerable earnings growth posted by the company, which was likely backed by its high ROE. While the company is paying out most of its earnings as dividends, it has been able to grow its earnings in spite of it, so that's probably a good sign. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Not to forget, share price outcomes are also dependent on the potential risks a company may face. So it is important for investors to be aware of the risks involved in the business. Our risks dashboard would have the 4 risks we have identified for Gelsenwasser.

