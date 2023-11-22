Popular LA grocery store spotted selling Thanksgiving turkey for nearly $200

LOS ANGELES - How much would you pay for your Thanksgiving turkey this year?

For customers of one West Los Angeles Gelson's grocery store, that could be nearly $200 for a single bird.

A recent photo went viral on the social media app Reddit when someone posted about their astonishing find.

And the internet is not gobbling this one up.

Gelson's turkey prices soar ahead of Thanksgiving 2023 (Photo courtesy Rachel Hallett).

"This is like the BMW of Turkeys," said one Reddit user in a comment under a photo of a Gelson's 16-pound turkey, selling for over $180.

Could this be? The FOX 11 Digital Team investigates…

The search for the golden goose proved fruitful. Our research found at least two turkeys priced at bank-breaking records that would leave even the luxurious Erewhon shaking in its boots.

For the record, a whole-body turkey from Erewhon's website costs a little over $100 for a bird weighing between 16 and 20 pounds.

Spotted in the refrigerated meat section of Gelson's on West Olympic Blvd: one bird weighed in at $177.62, and another at $187.71.

At these prices, our eyes might be the only ones feasting this holiday dinner.