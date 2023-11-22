Popular LA grocery store spotted selling Thanksgiving turkey for nearly $200

Rachell Hallett
·1 min read
LOS ANGELES - How much would you pay for your Thanksgiving turkey this year?

For customers of one West Los Angeles Gelson's grocery store, that could be nearly $200 for a single bird.

A recent photo went viral on the social media app Reddit when someone posted about their astonishing find.

And the internet is not gobbling this one up.

<div>Gelson's turkey prices soar ahead of Thanksgiving 2023 (Photo courtesy Rachel Hallett).</div>
"This is like the BMW of Turkeys," said one Reddit user in a comment under a photo of a Gelson's 16-pound turkey, selling for over $180.

Could this be? The FOX 11 Digital Team investigates…

The search for the golden goose proved fruitful. Our research found at least two turkeys priced at bank-breaking records that would leave even the luxurious Erewhon shaking in its boots.

For the record, a whole-body turkey from Erewhon's website costs a little over $100 for a bird weighing between 16 and 20 pounds.

Spotted in the refrigerated meat section of Gelson's on West Olympic Blvd: one bird weighed in at $177.62, and another at $187.71.

<div>Gelson's turkey prices soar ahead of Thanksgiving 2023 (Photo courtesy Rachel Hallett).</div>
At these prices, our eyes might be the only ones feasting this holiday dinner.

