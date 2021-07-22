Gelsthorpe named Joshua police chief

Jul. 21—David Gelsthorpe has been named chief of police for the city of Joshua. He will take the oath of office on Friday.

Gelsthorpe, who is a lieutenant at Joshua Police Department, has a Bachelor of Science degree in criminal justice and is a Master Police Officer. Additionally, he is a graduate of Institute for Law Enforcement Education School of Police Supervision.

In January 2020, JPD was recognized for achieving compliance with Texas Law Enforcement's Best Business Practices.

The TPCA is an association made up of over 1,400 professional law enforcement executives throughout the state who are dedicated to improving the delivery of police services.

Of the over 2,400 law enforcement agencies in Texas, only a couple hundred have been recognized by the TPCA.

Gelsthorpe replaces Shaun Short, who has accepted a new position in another city. Short served Joshua for six years.