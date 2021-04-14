Gem County Sheriff’s Office searching for 3 missing children. Two were last seen in 2020

Jacob Scholl
·2 min read

Authorities in Gem County are searching for three children who were last seen in Emmett, and two of the children have not been seen since 2020 — though they have been heard from.

In a Facebook post Tuesday, the Gem County Sheriff’s Office said to be on the lookout for 17-year-old Tristan Conner Sexton, 14-year-old Taylor Summers and 8-year-old Taryn Summers. All three were last seen near Airport Road and Idaho 52 in Emmett, though the dates of their last known public appearances vary.

In a separate news release, the Sheriff’s Office said search efforts are focused on finding Taryn, who was reported missing on Monday. She is being labeled as a missing child because of her age, and deputies believe she might have run away. The Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating to see whether she might be with a friend, among other things.

Tristan and Taylor are believed to be runaways, but they have been in contact with family members in the past. The Sheriff’s Office is searching for them but said Wednesday that they do not believe the two are in danger.

Tristan Sexton was last seen in Emmett on Sept. 10, 2020, according to the Sheriff’s Office. He is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs around 185 pounds. He has red hair, blue eyes and might be wearing glasses.

Taylor Summers was last seen on Oct. 19, 2020, in Emmett. She is described as being 5 feet 3 inches tall and roughly 135 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Taryn Summers is around 4 feet tall and weighs 65 pounds with a slight frame. She has strawberry blond hair and blue eyes. She has reading glasses, but might not be wearing them.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the three children is encouraged to call the Gem County Sheriff’s Office at 208-365-3521, or call Lt. Jason McIntosh at 208-817-3030.

