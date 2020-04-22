Is Gemdale Properties and Investment Corporation Limited's (HKG:535) Stock's Recent Performance Being Led By Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

Gemdale Properties and Investment (HKG:535) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 14% over the last month. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. In this article, we decided to focus on Gemdale Properties and Investment's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

See our latest analysis for Gemdale Properties and Investment

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Gemdale Properties and Investment is:

25% = CN¥4.5b ÷ CN¥18b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. That means that for every HK$1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated HK$0.25 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Gemdale Properties and Investment's Earnings Growth And 25% ROE

First thing first, we like that Gemdale Properties and Investment has an impressive ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 7.9% the company's ROE is quite impressive. As a result, Gemdale Properties and Investment's exceptional 33% net income growth seen over the past five years, doesn't come as a surprise.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Gemdale Properties and Investment's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 16% in the same period, which is great to see.

SEHK:535 Past Earnings Growth April 22nd 2020 More

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about Gemdale Properties and Investment's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Gemdale Properties and Investment Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Gemdale Properties and Investment has a really low three-year median payout ratio of 22%, meaning that it has the remaining 78% left over to reinvest into its business. So it looks like Gemdale Properties and Investment is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business, which shows in its earnings growth.

Additionally, Gemdale Properties and Investment has paid dividends over a period of six years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders.