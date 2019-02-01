Gemini Claims to be World’s First SOC 2 Compliant Crypto Exchange after Deloitte Audit

Crypto exchange Gemini has announced that it has completed its SOC 2 Type 1 examination, and plans to obtain more security credentials by the end of the year. SOC 2 reports are essentially certifications testifying to the processing integrity, security, and/or availability of a service, with a key focus on data confidentiality for end users.

The exchange owned by billionaire crypto investment duo Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss is the first to have this level of security compliance on the cryptocurrency scene. In an announcement by Head of Risk, Yusuf Hussain, Gemini claims that the SOC 2 Type1 certification means that itis now the first crypto exchange in the world to demonstrate that level of security compliance in protecting user data and customer funds.

The SOC 2 Type 1 examination, which is considered an industry standard for demonstrating security compliance by financial and technological institutions, is a significant coup for Gemini as it seeks to promote itself as the non-risky alternative to the mainstream crypto exchange experience. The exam was carried out by Big 4 audit firm Deloitte & Touche LLP. According to Gemini, the full SOC 2 report is now available to users.

Gemini Breaks New Ground With Pro-Regulation Approach

Speaking further about Gemini’s plans Hussain said:

