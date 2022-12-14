Geminid meteor shower set to sparkle across Northern Ireland's skies

It may be bitterly cold right now but it is also a good time to bundle up with some layers and do a bit of night sky gazing.

The annual Geminid meteor shower will peak overhead on Wednesday and Thursday night.

It is caused by debris left behind by a rocky asteroid known as 3200 Phaethon.

The meteors will hit the earth's atmosphere at a different angle and a slower speed than other meteor showers, such as the Perseids and Leonids.

This means they are slightly easier to photograph as they don't move across the sky so quickly - but are still fast with speeds of just over 79,000mph (21,944km/h).

Terry Moseley from the Irish Astronomical Association, said about 120 shooting stars per hour could fall under good conditions on both nights.

He urged people to look towards the darkest and clearest area of the sky and stand with their backs to the moon.

They should also allow about 10 minutes to pass so their eyes can adapt to the dark.

"Wrap up warm and get something like a lounger so that you can lie looking up at the sky," he told BBC's Good Morning Ulster programme.

There is quite a bright moon at the moment, which can reduce the amount you can see.

But it does not rise until 21:00 GMT on Wednesday night and 22:15 on Thursday, making before those times best for viewing.

There are areas of cloud, and some sleet and snow showers, in the forecast but there will be clear spells too, especially on Wednesday and the first half of Thursday night.

It is bitterly cold though, so get the big coats, hats, gloves and scarves at the ready if you're going to have a look.

You could be lucky and catch a glimpse of a near-Christmas shooting star.