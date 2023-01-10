Gemini's Winklevoss calls for removal of DCG chief Barry Silbert

By Niket Nishant and Hannah Lang

(Reuters) -Cameron Winklevoss, co-founder of cryptocurrency exchange Gemini, on Tuesday called for the removal of Digital Currency Group Inc Chief Executive Barry Silbert, amid tensions between the high-profile executives in the wake of the FTX collapse.

Stamford, Connecticut-based Digital Currency Group (DCG) is the parent company of several high-profile crypto firms, including crypto asset manager Grayscale and Genesis, which brokers digital assets for financial institutions like hedge funds and asset managers.

The conflict follows the halting by Genesis' crypto lending arm of customer withdrawals in November after crypto exchange FTX filed for bankruptcy.

Winklevoss' Gemini offered a crypto lending product called Earn in partnership with DCG's Genesis Global Capital, and now says it is owed $900 million from Genesis in connection with that product.

In his open letter to the DCG board, Winklevoss said Genesis and DCG had "defrauded" some 340,000 Earn users.

"There is no path forward as long as Barry Silbert remains CEO of DCG," Winklevoss wrote. "He has proven himself unfit to run DCG and unwilling and unable to find a resolution with creditors that is both fair and reasonable."

Representatives from DCG and Genesis did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the letter.

EARLIER LETTER

The latest development comes a week after Winklevoss penned another open letter to Silbert, accusing him of engaging in "bad faith stall tactics."

DCG itself owes $1.675 billion to the crypto lending arm of its subsidiary Genesis, according to a November letter Silbert sent to shareholders.

That includes a $1.1 billion promissory note that appears to be connected with liabilities DCG assumed from Genesis after it was hit hard by the collapse of Singapore-based crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital.

Winklevoss alleged in his letter on Tuesday that Silbert had made misrepresentations about the liabilities DCG said it had assumed from Genesis related to the money Genesis is owed from Three Arrows Capital.

"Beginning in early July 2022, Barry, DCG, and Genesis embarked on a carefully crafted campaign of lies to make Gemini, Earn users, and other lenders believe that DCG had injected $1.2 billion of actual support into Genesis," Winklevoss said.

Genesis slashed 30% of its workforce last week in a second round of layoffs in less than six months, citing "unprecedented industry challenges."

Gemini has formed a committee of creditors to recoup the funds it says it and others are owed from Genesis. That committee has hired Kirkland & Ellis as counsel and Houlihan Lokey as a financial advisor.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru and Hannah Lang in Washington; Editing by Shailesh Kuber, Subhranshu Sahu and Conor Humphries)