Gemma Chan's 'epic' love story in 'The Eternals'
At the Los Angeles premiere of the new superhero film "The Eternals," star Gemma Chan discusses her character's very long-lasting relationship and being called back into Marvel's fold. (Oct. 19)
At the Los Angeles premiere of the new superhero film "The Eternals," star Gemma Chan discusses her character's very long-lasting relationship and being called back into Marvel's fold. (Oct. 19)
Angelina Jolie plays Thena — a warrior with immense strength, speed and stamina — in Eternals
Shanna Moakler posted a bunch of dramatic Instagram Stories after Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian's engagement news.
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly shared PDA during his show on Friday night, Oct. 15. A source at the concert told E! News, "They probably made out for a solid minute."
Just in time for Halloween, Rob Zombie has shared the first photo of “The Munsters” cast, confirming Jeff Daniel Phillips as Herman Munster, Sheri Moon Zombie as Lily Munster and Dan Roebuck as Grandpa Munster. The filmmaker wrote, “Since Halloween is rapidly approaching I thought it was the perfect time to MEET THE MUNSTERS! Direct […]
Don't worry, none of them are "They were dead the whole time."View Entire Post ›
Meet Herman, Lily, and Grandpa.
Jennifer Gates, the eldest daughter of Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates, celebrated her wedding to Nayel Nassar over the weekend
The actress' brother Dan Levy first shared the news on social media Monday
Ryan Reynolds took to Instagram this weekend to announce that he's taking a "sabbatical" from making movies and his wife Blake Lively trolled him for it.
Marvel altered the release dates for its upcoming superhero movies and announced the release dates for "Ant-Man 3" and "GotG Vol. 3."
"This one feels very special," the star shared. "Couldn’t be a happier moment in my life."
"The Battle at Lake Changjin" was funded by the Chinese government and debuted on the eve of a national holiday.
Thorne wore a sleek Versace gown with slingback pumps in Rome.
Rousey used Instagram to call attention to the stigma around breastfeeding.
The beloved song by The Beatles, released in 1966, has been rumored to be inspired by a grave marked "Eleanor Rigby" at St. Peter's Church in Woolton.
Some of the actors behind the best-known couples, siblings, and friends from popular TV series are further apart in age than fans may have realized.
Megan Fox has shared photos on her Instagram Stories of her outfit for The Expendables 4.
“It was a nerve-wracking moment, but it was something I enjoyed tremendously,” said singer Radha Rao.
The supermodel returned to Instagram after a short hiatus.
Actor Chris Hemsworth just shared a gym photo on Instagram that shows off his muscular biceps and triceps as he prepares to film action sequel 'Extraction 2'.