Gemma Soldati fills vacant seat on Somersworth School Board

SOMERSWORTH — Gemma Soldati is the newest member of the School Board, appointed Tuesday night by vote of the City Council to fill the board's vacant Ward 5 seat.

Mayor Matt Gerding said the council voted to fill the seat after no one ran for it in the 2023 city election. He said Soldati was the only one to submit her name, adding the council is happy to have her on board.

Gemma Soldati grew up in Somersworth and feels it gives her a good perspective on the school district. She said she wants to help the schools to improve wherever there is need. She is very much into the arts, including her latest work, "Sleepyhead," an educational play she is marketing.

Gemma Soldati said she has been inspired by family and friends to serve on the Somersworth School Board.

She is the daughter of Kathleen Soldati and the late Lincoln Soldati. Lincoln, a laywer, served the city as mayor, served on the School Board, and was the Strafford County attorney. Kathleen ran for Portsmouth City Council in 2023 and was not elected. Gemma's brother Emmett is the proprietor of Teatotaller, a popular establishment that began in Somersworth and now has locations in Dover and Concord. He is currently running for New Hampshire's Executive Council.

"I guess it's in my blood," Gemma Soldati said. "I watched a couple of my friends, Crystal Paradis-Catanzaro, and Paul Goodwin run for and win seats on the City Council. I attended their inauguration and found it inspiring. So, when I heard about the empty seat on the School Board, and that it happened to be in the ward I lived in, I put my name in."

As a person who attended Somersworth schools, Soldati said she feels she has an informed perspective. She said she also did some substitute teaching when she moved back into the city.

"I saw what the schools did that I liked, and what was missing," she said. "I would like to help promote the arts because I think that is something that needs more attention in our schools. I love working with children, teaching children."

Soldati said watching her family, particularly her dad, move through city politics makes her want to be involved.

"I am interested in learning more and in being a part of the conversation," she said.

Soldati's term on the School Board will run through 2025.

This article originally appeared on Fosters Daily Democrat: Gemma Soldati fills vacant seat on Somersworth School Board